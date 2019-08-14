URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted having a loaded gun in a car last fall has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Lawanda Moore, 29, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to a single count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on Nov. 24, she had a loaded, uncased gun on the floorboard of the car she used to drive her injured boyfriend to the hospital.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Moore did not possess a concealed-carry license to carry the gun in that manner.
In return for Moore’s plea, McCallum dismissed other charges alleging that she possessed drugs that police found in that car. She had no prior convictions, McCallum said.
On Nov. 24, she and her boyfriend, Timothy Davis, 26, were in an apartment in the 1700 block of West John Street, Champaign, when Davis was shot three times, the apparent victim of a robbery.
Davis declined to cooperate with police investigating the holdup and his shooting, but they searched the car that Moore used to drive him to the hospital and found two loaded handguns, about 3 ounces of cocaine and more than $6,900 in cash.
A search of the home where he was shot turned up more cocaine, Ecstasy, a gun and ammunition that resulted in other charges against Davis.
Davis also has other drug and weapons charges stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in June and July. All his criminal cases are unresolved. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bond and is due back in court Sept. 10.