URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted she stole money intended for a mentally disabled relative was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation.
In that time, Dawn Gaines, 52, who listed addresses in the 700 block of Swigart Street and also in Rockaway Beach, Mo., will have to make restitution of $2,313, representing the amount of money that Developmental Services Center didn’t receive in rent for the man for whom Gaines acted as a guardian.
Gaines pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to financial exploitation of a person with a disability, admitting that between January 2012 and March 2017, she used money intended for the 45-year-old man for her personal use.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the man was born with a condition that kept him from developing mentally into an adult. Fletcher said the man’s IQ enables him to function only at preschool levels.
Gaines admitted that she combined her own money in a checking account with funds that her relative received as pay from DSC and Social Security. However, over time, she drew out money intended for him to pay for things like her own car insurance, the prosecutor said.
The matter came to the attention of authorities when DSC was not paid rent for the man’s living quarters and officials there knew he was making enough money to cover it and have cash left over.
Gaines was criminally charged in February.