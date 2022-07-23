CHAMPAIGN — When the Champaign East All-Stars take the field in the 10U state tournament in South Elgin this weekend, they’ll do so without one of their best players.
But when Nick Kreps took the stage for the opening performance of “Newsies” at Parkland College on Thursday, his team was there in full force to show its support.
“I admire his commitment to what he already committed to, because going to state, it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Champaign East coach John Phillips said. “I’m proud of the kid. It’s great. He’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. If you make a commitment, you stick to it.”
While Kreps’ commitment to the musical conflicted with the state tournament, his athletic efforts helped Champaign East make it there in the first place.
Always cool under pressure, Kreps earned the nickname “Ice” and a key spot in the team’s pitching rotation.
“He’s always positive,” Phillips said. “He’s a fantastic teammate, which is, to me, better. I don’t care how much talent you have, being a good teammate is the most important thing to me.”
Kreps is one of several reasons a state championship is within reach for the team, which is fueled by plenty of talent and positivity and rallies around a chant of, “Hit, run, have fun.”
“It’s really fun and exciting, and I think we’re going to do pretty good,” said Hudson Dancer, who plays shortstop and third base and will enter fifth grade at South Side Elementary School this fall.
One of the standout memories from Champaign East’s run through the state tournament thus far came when the team turned an improbable triple play in its final sub-state game.
With runners on first and second base, a liner into right field was caught and thrown to first before the trailing runner could make it back safely. At the same time, the lead runner broke for third. But a quick throw across the diamond arrived in time for the tag.
It capped a memorable weekend that saw the team bounce back from an early setback.
“(We lost the) first game, and then we came back with a bunch of energy and confidence and won the (second) game,” said J.P. Phillips, the squad’s center fielder who will be a fifth grader at St. Matthew School this fall.
Key contributions have come from up and down the lineup, including from Westview Elementary fourth grader Isaiah Ray, who plays shortstop and third base.
“(In my first game) I almost hit for the cycle,” said Ray, who only needed a home run to finish off the feat. “That was one of my most exciting memories.”
The team will play two games Saturday and one on Sunday with the goal of advancing to the tournament’s final rounds, which will be held Monday and Tuesday. A recent scrimmage with Champaign’s 11U all-star team helped prepare Champaign East for the competition they’ll face at the state level.
“We try to make sure they’re having fun, because in this day and age, with all the travel ball and all these different things, things have gotten so serious,” John Phillips said. “I just want these guys to have a good time. That’s the most important thing we tend to forget.”