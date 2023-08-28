With this week’s reopening of downtown’s Punch Bar & Lounge after a short shutdown, Champaign’s active liquor-license count is back up to an even 200 strong. Spread out over 15 categories, the list includes four clubs, three pedal bikes, two nail salons and one golf course.
CLASS A
— Base annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: Retailers to sell any alcohol, by the drink or the package, but only for consumption on the premises.
License holders (46)
Arrowhead Lanes
Aspen Tap House
Axe Bar
Barrelhouse
Bentley’s Pub
Billy Barooz
Black Dog Smoke & Ale House
Collective Pour
Cowboy Monkey
El Toro at the Fields
Esquire Lounge
Fat City Bar and Grill
Fire Doll Studio
Green Street Cafe
Guido’s
Huber’s West End Store
Illini Inn
It’s Brothers Bar and Grill
Joe’s Brewery
Jupiter’s at the Crossing
Jupiter’s Billiards and Pizzeria
Kams
Legends
Murphy’s Pub
Nando Milano Trattoria
Neil St. Blues
Office II
One T’s Corner Pocket
Papa Del’s Pizza
Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill
Pipa’s Pub
Pour Bros. Co.
Quality
Refinery
Second Chance
Seven Saints
Stan’s Gridiron
The Blind Pig
The Blind Pig Brewery
The City Center
The Literary
The Neighbors @ the Ice House
The Red Lion
Tumble Inn Tavern
Venue 51
Western Bowl
CLASS AP
— Base annual fee: $4,200
— Authorizes: Retailers to sell any alcohol in its original package (for consumption on or off the premises) and by the drink (for consumption on the premises).
License holders (4)
Art Mart
Binny’s Beverage Depot
Ladro Enoteca
Sun Singer Wine & Spirits
CLASS BYOB-2
— Annual fee: $250
— Authorizes: The consumption of beer and wine brought onto the premises by a patron over age 21 for a business that is not a restaurant and doesn’t otherwise possess a liquor license. It also allows the complimentary service of beer or wine to patrons over 21.
License holders (2)
Modern Nails Salon
Salon Xpression
CLASS BYOB-3
— Annual fee: $250
— Authorizes: Pedal bus patrons over 21 to consume alcohol brought aboard.
License holders (3)
Illini Pub Cycle — Bike 1
Illini Pub Cycle — Bike 2
Illini Pub Cycle — Bike 3
CLASS C
— Base annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: Clubs with kitchen and dining facilities to sell alcohol by the drink, for consumption on the premises.
License holders (4)
American Legion Post 24
Champaign Country Club
VFW Post 5520
William F. Earnest Post 559
CLASS CA
— Annual fee: $1,550
— Authorizes: The sale of alcohol by a caterer or current holder of another type of liquor license, in connection with the sale of prepared food, for service at private parties, weddings or other similar events that are not open to the general public, at a location other than the premises leased, owned or otherwise operated by the licensee. Gross revenues from the sale of alcohol at any event catered by a Class CA licensee cannot exceed 40 percent of the total gross revenues generated from the sale of alcohol and food at that event.
License holders (2)
Michaels’ Catering
Pan and Cake Catering Co.
CLASS GC
— Base annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: Golf courses to sell alcohol by the drink, for consumption in the clubhouse, snack bar and the defined course area and from mobile carts on the course. (This definition excludes facilities commonly known as “miniature golf courses,” the city notes).
License holder (1)
Legends Golf Course
CLASS H
— Base annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: Hotels to sell alcohol by the drink or package for consumption on the premises.
License holders (11)
Courtyard Inn
Drury Inn & Suites
Hampton Inn
Hilton Garden Inn
Holiday Inn
Home2 Suites
Homewood Suites
Hyatt Place and Punch
I Hotel & Houlihan’s Restaurant
Residence Inn by Marriott
Towneplace Suites by Marriott
CLASS P
— Annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: Retailers to sell any alcohol in its original package for consumption off the premises.
License holders (61)
Aldi
AM-KO Oriental Food and Gifts
Black Hawk Liquor
Blue Star Liquor
Campus Pantry
Champaign Food & Liquor
Champaign Mini Mart (2901 W. Kirby)
Cheese & Crackers
Circle K (1713 W. John)
Circle K (1601 W. Springfield)
Circle K (59 E. Green)
Circle K (609 W. University)
Circle K (1511 N. Prospect)
Circle K (3604 N. Mattis)
Circle K (2315 W. Springfield)
Circle K (1301 S. Neil)
Circle K (4202 W. Springfield)
Costco
County Market (2901 W. Kirby)
County Market (313 Stoughton)
CVS Pharmacy (107 W. Green)
CVS Pharmacy (243 S. Mattis)
Fresh International Market
Green Onion Market
Green Street Pantry
Grovestone
Harvest Market
Haymakers (202 Devonshire)
Haymakers (3501 Fields South)
Hollywood Liquors
Hollywood Tobacco and Liquor
Hometown Pantry
Illini Pantry
Joe’s Liquor on Bradley
Kirby Food and Liquor
Liquor Land
Mach 1
Mattis Food Mart
Meijer
Meijer Gas Station
Murphy Oil
One Stop Food & Liquor
Piccadilly (2202 W. John)
Piccadilly (1215 N. Prospect)
Piccadilly (601 S. First)
Prospect Mini Mart
Ruler Foods (716 W. Town Center)
Ruler Foods (2002 W. Springfield)
Sam’s Club
Schnucks
Star Fox Liquor
Target (603 E. Green)
Target (2102 N. Prospect)
Thorntons
University Food & Liquor
Walgreens (1713 W. Springfield)
Walgreens (841 Bloomington)
Walgreens (2402 Village Green)
Walgreens (407-409 E. Green)
Walgreens (1509 S. Neil)
Walmart
CLASS RT
— Base annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: Restaurants and taverns to sell any alcohol — only by the drink — for consumption on the premises. License holders must have a bar area with seating and alcohol service available to patrons, and their primary business should be the service of meals.
License holders (22)
Baxters American Grille
Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano
Big Grove Tavern
Buffalo Wild Wings
El Toro II
El Toro Bravo
Farren’s Pub & Eatery
Hamilton Walkers
Harvest Market
Hickory River Smokehouse
Ko Fusion
Kohinoor Indian Restaurant
Longhorn Steakhouse
Oishi
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
Red Lobster
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
Sticky Rice
Texas Roadhouse
The Space
Watson’s Shack & Rail
CLASS R
— Base annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: Restaurants to sell any alcohol by the drink for consumption on the premises. These license holders are not permitted to have a bar area.
License holders (21)
Chili’s Grill & Bar
Dos Reales
Eighty Three Vietnamese Cuisine
El Progresso Latino
Fiesta Cafe
Golden Crab Boiled Seafood & Bar
Las Palmas Bar & Grill
Maize
Manzella’s Italian Patio
Moki Sushi
Monical’s Pizza
Naya
Naya Indian Cuisine
Pizzeria Antica
Portillo’s Hot Dogs
Rainbow Garden
Ribeye of Champaign
Sakanaya
Sushi Main
Sushi Siam
The Himalayan Chimney
CLASS SO
— Annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: “Special occasion facilities” that aren’t open generally to the public, like a bar or restaurant, to sell alcohol at prearranged private functions, like weddings, receptions and banquets.
License holder (1)
The Venue CU
CLASS ST
— Annual fee: $4,200
— Authorizes: Stadiums and areas with capacities of 1,000 or more to sell alcohol.
License holders (2)
Spectra Food Services & Hospitality (State Farm Center)
Spectra Food Services & Hospitality (Memorial Stadium)
CLASS TH
— Annual fee: $2,400
— Authorizes: Theaters to sell alcohol by the drink for consumption on the premises during the viewing of movies or live theatrical or stage performances. License holders cannot operate a bar or lounge area where alcohol alone may be purchased.
License holder (1)
AMC Champaign
CLASS VL
— Annual fee: $4,200 plus $250 per video gambling terminal
— Authorizes: Video gambling lounges to draw, pour, mix or otherwise serve alcohol for consumption on the premises.