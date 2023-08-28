With this week’s reopening of downtown’s Punch Bar & Lounge after a short shutdown, Champaign’s active liquor-license count is back up to an even 200 strong. Spread out over 15 categories, the list includes four clubs, three pedal bikes, two nail salons and one golf course.

CLASS A

— Base annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: Retailers to sell any alcohol, by the drink or the package, but only for consumption on the premises.

License holders (46)

Arrowhead Lanes

Aspen Tap House

Axe Bar

Barrelhouse

Bentley’s Pub

Billy Barooz

Black Dog Smoke & Ale House

Collective Pour

Cowboy Monkey

El Toro at the Fields

Esquire Lounge

Fat City Bar and Grill

Fire Doll Studio

Green Street Cafe

Guido’s

Huber’s West End Store

Illini Inn

It’s Brothers Bar and Grill

Joe’s Brewery

Jupiter’s at the Crossing

Jupiter’s Billiards and Pizzeria

Kams

Legends

Murphy’s Pub

Nando Milano Trattoria

Neil St. Blues

Office II

One T’s Corner Pocket

Papa Del’s Pizza

Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill

Pipa’s Pub

Pour Bros. Co.

Quality

Refinery

Second Chance

Seven Saints

Stan’s Gridiron

The Blind Pig

The Blind Pig Brewery

The City Center

The Literary

The Neighbors @ the Ice House

The Red Lion

Tumble Inn Tavern

Venue 51

Western Bowl

CLASS AP

— Base annual fee: $4,200

— Authorizes: Retailers to sell any alcohol in its original package (for consumption on or off the premises) and by the drink (for consumption on the premises).

License holders (4)

Art Mart

Binny’s Beverage Depot

Ladro Enoteca

Sun Singer Wine & Spirits

CLASS BYOB-2

 — Annual fee: $250

— Authorizes: The consumption of beer and wine brought onto the premises by a patron over age 21 for a business that is not a restaurant and doesn’t otherwise possess a liquor license. It also allows the complimentary service of beer or wine to patrons over 21.

License holders (2)

Modern Nails Salon

Salon Xpression

 

CLASS BYOB-3

— Annual fee: $250

— Authorizes: Pedal bus patrons over 21 to consume alcohol brought aboard.

License holders (3)

Illini Pub Cycle — Bike 1

Illini Pub Cycle — Bike 2

Illini Pub Cycle — Bike 3

CLASS C

— Base annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: Clubs with kitchen and dining facilities to sell alcohol by the drink, for consumption on the premises.

License holders (4)

American Legion Post 24

Champaign Country Club

VFW Post 5520

William F. Earnest Post 559

CLASS CA

— Annual fee: $1,550

— Authorizes: The sale of alcohol by a caterer or current holder of another type of liquor license, in connection with the sale of prepared food, for service at private parties, weddings or other similar events that are not open to the general public, at a location other than the premises leased, owned or otherwise operated by the licensee. Gross revenues from the sale of alcohol at any event catered by a Class CA licensee cannot exceed 40 percent of the total gross revenues generated from the sale of alcohol and food at that event.

License holders (2)

Michaels’ Catering

Pan and Cake Catering Co.

CLASS GC

— Base annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: Golf courses to sell alcohol by the drink, for consumption in the clubhouse, snack bar and the defined course area and from mobile carts on the course. (This definition excludes facilities commonly known as “miniature golf courses,” the city notes).

License holder (1)

Legends Golf Course

CLASS H

— Base annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: Hotels to sell alcohol by the drink or package for consumption on the premises.

License holders (11)

Courtyard Inn

Drury Inn & Suites

Hampton Inn

Hilton Garden Inn

Holiday Inn

Home2 Suites

Homewood Suites

Hyatt Place and Punch

I Hotel & Houlihan’s Restaurant

Residence Inn by Marriott

Towneplace Suites by Marriott

CLASS P

— Annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: Retailers to sell any alcohol in its original package for consumption off the premises.

License holders (61)

Aldi

AM-KO Oriental Food and Gifts

Black Hawk Liquor

Blue Star Liquor

Campus Pantry

Champaign Food & Liquor

Champaign Mini Mart (2901 W. Kirby)

Cheese & Crackers

Circle K (1713 W. John)

Circle K (1601 W. Springfield)

Circle K (59 E. Green)

Circle K (609 W. University)

Circle K (1511 N. Prospect)

Circle K (3604 N. Mattis)

Circle K (2315 W. Springfield)

Circle K (1301 S. Neil)

Circle K (4202 W. Springfield)

Costco

County Market (2901 W. Kirby)

County Market (313 Stoughton)

CVS Pharmacy (107 W. Green)

CVS Pharmacy (243 S. Mattis)

Fresh International Market

Green Onion Market

Green Street Pantry

Grovestone

Harvest Market

Haymakers (202 Devonshire)

Haymakers (3501 Fields South)

Hollywood Liquors

Hollywood Tobacco and Liquor

Hometown Pantry

Illini Pantry

Joe’s Liquor on Bradley

Kirby Food and Liquor

Liquor Land

Mach 1

Mattis Food Mart

Meijer

Meijer Gas Station

Murphy Oil

One Stop Food & Liquor

Piccadilly (2202 W. John)

Piccadilly (1215 N. Prospect)

Piccadilly (601 S. First)

Prospect Mini Mart

Ruler Foods (716 W. Town Center)

Ruler Foods (2002 W. Springfield)

Sam’s Club

Schnucks

Star Fox Liquor

Target (603 E. Green)

Target (2102 N. Prospect)

Thorntons

University Food & Liquor

Walgreens (1713 W. Springfield)

Walgreens (841 Bloomington)

Walgreens (2402 Village Green)

Walgreens (407-409 E. Green)

Walgreens (1509 S. Neil)

Walmart

CLASS RT

— Base annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: Restaurants and taverns to sell any alcohol — only by the drink — for consumption on the premises. License holders must have a bar area with seating and alcohol service available to patrons, and their primary business should be the service of meals.

License holders (22)

Baxters American Grille

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Big Grove Tavern

Buffalo Wild Wings

El Toro II

El Toro Bravo

Farren’s Pub & Eatery

Hamilton Walkers

Harvest Market

Hickory River Smokehouse

Ko Fusion

Kohinoor Indian Restaurant

Longhorn Steakhouse

Oishi

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Red Lobster

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Sticky Rice

Texas Roadhouse

The Space

Watson’s Shack & Rail

CLASS R

— Base annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: Restaurants to sell any alcohol by the drink for consumption on the premises. These license holders are not permitted to have a bar area.

License holders (21)

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Dos Reales

Eighty Three Vietnamese Cuisine

El Progresso Latino

Fiesta Cafe

Golden Crab Boiled Seafood & Bar

Las Palmas Bar & Grill

Maize

Manzella’s Italian Patio

Moki Sushi

Monical’s Pizza

Naya

Naya Indian Cuisine

Pizzeria Antica

Portillo’s Hot Dogs

Rainbow Garden

Ribeye of Champaign

Sakanaya

Sushi Main

Sushi Siam

The Himalayan Chimney

CLASS SO

— Annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: “Special occasion facilities” that aren’t open generally to the public, like a bar or restaurant, to sell alcohol at prearranged private functions, like weddings, receptions and banquets.

License holder (1)

The Venue CU

CLASS ST

— Annual fee: $4,200

— Authorizes: Stadiums and areas with capacities of 1,000 or more to sell alcohol.

License holders (2)

Spectra Food Services & Hospitality (State Farm Center)

Spectra Food Services & Hospitality (Memorial Stadium)

CLASS TH

— Annual fee: $2,400

— Authorizes: Theaters to sell alcohol by the drink for consumption on the premises during the viewing of movies or live theatrical or stage performances. License holders cannot operate a bar or lounge area where alcohol alone may be purchased.

License holder (1)

AMC Champaign

CLASS VL

— Annual fee: $4,200 plus $250 per video gambling terminal

— Authorizes: Video gambling lounges to draw, pour, mix or otherwise serve alcohol for consumption on the premises.

License holders (20)

Boochie’s Place

Chelsea’s (2010 W. Springfield)

Chelsea’s (825 W. Bloomington)

Chelsea’s (1413 N. Prospect)

Chelsea’s (2401 W. Springfield)

Diamonds

Dotty’s (914 Town Center)

Dotty’s (501 S. Mattis)

Dotty’s (12 E. Green)

Emma’s Eatery (907 W. Marketview)

Emma’s Eatery (105 N. Mattis Ave.)

Hot Spot

Jim’s Place

Lacey’s Place (1903 N. Neil)

Lacey’s Place (2508 Village Green)

Lacey’s Place (1710 W. Bradley)

Libby’s Lounge

Lucky Diamond

Pearl’s

Ruby’s V