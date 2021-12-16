URBANA — From a developing app to increased police technology, the University of Illinois has some crime prevention strategies it’s ready to share.
Chancellor Robert Jones detailed several efforts — new and old — meant to help curb a “disconcerting increase in gun-related violence” in the state, country and Champaign-Urbana alike.
“We have a responsibility to utilize our own resources, expertise and experience to help reduce or prevent community violence,” he said in an email addressed to UI students, faculty and staff on Wednesday.
First up: UI police are patrolling “campus-adjacent” areas more frequently to assist short-staffed local departments.
“We are working closely with the City of Champaign and the Champaign Police Department to develop plans and identify resources that will provide even more robust and responsive patrol coverage in the spring semester,” Jones said.
The university added five license-plate readers and additional security cameras around campus this year.
The license-plate readers, installed on “main arterial roads” through campus, cost $13,750 for the first year, and $12,500 recurring for software and maintenance, said Pat Wade, spokesperson for the UI police department.
Jones’ summary highlighted another ongoing initiative: the REACH program, where two licensed social workers ride along with response teams to lead interventions with mental health crisis calls.
Three behavioral health detectives work on the team as well, Wade said. UIPD has responded to more than 100 calls with a mental health component this semester, with REACH workers on-scene for a “substantial” number of them, and conducting follow-up and resource connection for all of them, he said.
More recently, UI researchers are working to adapt an app-based tool to help reduce crime and violence in the C-U community.
The Center for Social and Behavioral Science, partnering with the city of Champaign, has been granted $150,000 from the National Science Foundation to develop the crime reduction features to the Illinois app, through the open-source Rokwire Smart City Platform.
The planning stages for the project extend into July 2022 — researchers have conducted more than 25 interviews with community stakeholders, including city staff of Champaign and Urbana, the CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative, the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, the United Way of Champaign County and many more, according to documents shared with the News-Gazette.
The app’s developers have four overarching goals they hope to facilitate: connecting service providers to those in need of support, creating mentor relationships for those affected and involved in violence, interrupting cycles of retaliation by intervening with individuals involved and coordinating support organizations between one another.
“The goal is to create something of use in the next year and pilot it and see whether NSF will support it more,” said Professor Brent Roberts, director of the CSBS.
As part of the university’s Call to Action proposals, born out of the George Floyd protest movement of 2020, the UI established the “Campus-Community Compact to Accelerate Social Justice,” which will try to address the origins of violence, which are “often interconnected with inequity,” the email noted.
The compact pledges to work with the cities to address six focus areas: accessible technology, community relations, economic development, health, wealth and resilience, inclusive education and workforce development, Jones said.
“Unfortunately, there is no easy or fast solution to this crisis— whether locally, regionally or nationally. But we are pledging that our university will be a central part of the community coalition to find one as quickly as possible,” Jones said in the email. “Whether community groups, churches, law enforcement, city and county governments, residents of the neighborhoods most impacted or local businesses — this is a community-wide crisis and it demands a community-wide response.”