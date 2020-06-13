CHAMPAIGN — Overnight shelter for homeless men and women, planned to begin on a year-round basis Nov. 1, is available months early.
The shelters operated by C-U at Home for men and Austin’s Place for women were set to end for the season April 15, with remodeling then beginning to operate a year-round shelter for both men and women at C-U at Home, 70 E. Washington St., C.
But the seasonal closing date was extended three times due to COVID-19, and shelter is now continuing through the summer and beyond, according to C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III.
“We made a plan, and God had a better one,” Dalhaus said. “We see the need and are stepping out in faith to fill the gap.”
For now, overnight beds for both homeless men and women in the local community are being provided elsewhere.
Because of the need for social distancing during the pandemic, homeless women have been sleeping in hotels with funding assistance through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Dalhaus said.
Beds for homeless men were moved to the Champaign Park District’s Douglas Community Center gym in late March, also because sleeping quarters at C-U at Home didn’t allow enough space to sleep men 6 feet apart.
Dalhaus said remodeling at C-U at Home to create separate spaces for men and women is set to begin in July and should be completed by the end of August.
“We are hoping to move the women into the building by early September,” he said.
Between now and then, plans are being made to move the women to a larger space where they can sleep far enough apart for social distancing, Dalhaus said.
When the remodeling is completed, there should be enough space to sleep 60 men and 14 women at C-U at Home, he said.
Through the winter months, C-U at Home housed as many as 60 men a night and averaged 51 a night in January and 52 a night in February.
“We’ve had over 350 different men at the shelter this season,” Daluaus said.
As many as 80 different women were sheltered through Austin’s Place, he said.
“Our numbers are way up this year,” Dalhaus said.
Running overnight shelter all year long will add about $300,000 in annual costs to C-U at Home’s budget, and the agency has been running a fundraising campaign called Hope Givers in which it is asking 600 donors to commit to giving $40 a month.
“We’ve still got a ways to go, but we’ve been very blessed by the United Way here in town. The Regional Planning Commission has helped us out as well,” Dalhaus said.
Contributions have also come in from community donors and faith communities, he said.
C-U at Home’s daytime drop-in center for the homeless has also more than doubled the hours it’s open, to 54 hours a week, Dalhaus said.