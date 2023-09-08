URBANA — The second of two men who had been charged in connection with the murder of a teen-ager in Champaign that happened five years ago has been released from custody.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said a key witness against Jaquaveon Faust, 27, of Champaign, changed the testimony that the state expected him to give regarding the Aug. 28, 2018, shooting death of David Sankey, forcing him to dismiss the murder charges.
Faust had been in jail 1,555 days.
Mr. Sankey, 16, was shot near the intersection of Paula Drive and Larkspur Lane, not far from his own home in the Garden Hills subdivision, about 8:30 p.m. on that Tuesday. He died two hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Authorities initially believed that Faust was the shooter but it wasn’t until nine months after the killing that he was charged.
“The state’s case turned on the testimony of one witness who could put him at the scene with the firearm at the time of the offense,” said Fletcher, who met with that person earlier this week to review his testimony.
What Fletcher heard from the witness, who is now serving a prison sentence for a gun conviction, was that he did not see Faust that night.
Fletcher said that was the third statement the witness had given to prosecutors about what happened, leaving him unable to prove Faust’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Murder charges against a second man, Darrion White, 23, of Champaign, were dismissed in March 2021 when he pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a gun in two other cases unrelated to Mr. Sankey’s death.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest entered into an agreement that sent White to prison for 10 years. He is still serving that sentence and is scheduled to be paroled in February 2025.