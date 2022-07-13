URBANA — A prosecutor on Tuesday dismissed criminal charges against two women accused of an attack on an Urbana man earlier this year.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said he was forced to dismiss armed robbery and aggravated battery charges against Essence McFall-Dorsey, 28, and Tamyra Butler, 34, both of Urbana, because the alleged victim refused to cooperate in their prosecution.
The women had been accused of stabbing the 49-year-old man and robbing him of his cellphone in Urbana on Feb. 24.
Larson said the victim sent a notarized affidavit to the court recanting his story. He further said he would not testify against either of the women.