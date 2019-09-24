URBANA — Champaign County prosecutors have dropped charges against an Indiana man who they alleged wrongfully sold two ejector seats from a plane he was tearing apart at the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul after he was convicted in a separate federal case.
Court records show Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach informed Judge Heidi Ladd of the dismissal by email Monday.
Banach said the contractor, Ken Morrison of Whiting, Ind., was recently sentenced in federal court in Indiana for stealing scrap metal from a bridge.
Morrison, 69, had been charged in Champaign County with money laundering and theft.
Prosecutors said in August 2018, Morrison sold the two airplane seats from the former Air Force base for $125, but because they were still considered government property, he was not entitled to do that.
Morrison earlier told the Rantoul Press he did not think he was violating his $39,000 salvage contract by selling the seats.
Morrison said a man approached him on the base and asked about the seats, and “I didn’t see much harm in it.”
Police got the seats back and banned Morrison from the former base.