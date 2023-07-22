URBANA — A Mahomet man who allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon in and around Mahomet is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Judge Ben Dyer set bond Saturday at $275,000 for Aymane Bzami, 25, after hearing details about his arrest and his prior convictions.
A Mahomet police report said about 2 p.m. Friday, an officer in the 500 block of Main Street saw a vehicle that appeared to be speeding run a stop sign. Recognizing the vehicle as one that police had been looking for in connection with previous illegal activity, the officer tried to stop it.
The report said the vehicle did not stop and got on to Interstate 74, traveling over 100 mph at one point. The Mahomet officer got a look at the driver and identified him as Bzami. About 10 minutes after the pursuit began, the vehicle was found wrecked and smoking off the Lombard Street exit ramp in a ditch.
Witnesses saw a man running through the woods near the cemetery on the north side of I-74. In the wrecked car, an officer found Bzami’s wallet and two cellphones. He was seen getting into another vehicle.
That vehicle was registered to a woman who has children with Bzami. She later admitted to police that he called her for a ride after being in a wreck and fleeing from police and that she picked him up. She said he changed clothes and put them in the garbage.
Bzami was later found at the woman’s apartment in Mahomet and arrested. She gave police permission to search the home. They found a loaded 9 mm handgun under a mattress in the room where Bzami had been and learned it had been reported stolen out of Champaign.
Police also found about $8,500 in cash and several pounds of edible cannabis products.
Court records show Bzami had previous convictions for aggravated battery and selling cannabis as an adult and a juvenile adjudication for residential burglary.
Formal charges are expected to be filed against Bzami on Monday for fleeing from police and having the gun.