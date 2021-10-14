CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who is charged with terrorizing his family this week and killing the family dog has also been charged with the July murder of a teen in Champaign while attending the funeral of another murder victim.
Davucci Craig, 20, of 1507 Kingsway was arraigned Thursday afternoon and charged with the July 2 murder of Kieshaun Thatch, 17, at the Champaign American Legion.
Craig is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Bond has been set at $2 million.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the charges stem from Craig allegedly arriving at the American Legion, where the funeral of David Dalton was being held, and shooting Mr. Thatch numerous times and killing him. Mr. Thatch was the nephew of Mr. Dalton.
Mr. Thatch was shot numerous times.
Police believe others present returned fire in response to Mr. Thatch being shot. More than 100 shell casings were found at the scene.
Three people in addition to Thatch were wounded by gunfire.
Rietz said police continue to investigate other people responsible for those injuries.
Several witnesses who were present at the shooting scene were located by police. They identified Craig as the initial gunman who targeted Thatch.
Rietz said a family member of Craig’s was also identified and told police Craig had confessed his involvement to that family member.
First degree murder with a firearm carries a sentence of between 45 and 85 years in prison.
For the Tuesday incident at his home, Craig faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal damage to property, both Class 4 felonies that carry a sentence ranging from one to three years in prison.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to Craig’s family’s house at 1507 Kingsway in Champaign, where family members told them Craig was in the house breaking items and threatening to kill everyone with a firearm.
Rietz said police found the house in disarray. Multiple doors were damaged, a flat screen TV and a mirror broken and a window knocked out.
Craig had reportedly been seen with a firearm by neighbors.
After officers were told the family dog was missing, the dog was found dead in a drawer wrapped in a jacket, the apparent victim of suffocation. Craig was taken into custody at that time.