URBANA — A University of Illinois student charged Tuesday with placing a noose in a residence hall elevator told police he didn’t think it was that serious, even after seeing outraged reactions on social media.
But the weekend incident was condemned as blatantly racist by UI student leaders and some faculty members, who called for the student’s expulsion, more transparency about all such incidents reported on campus and a review of related disciplinary policies.
Andrew Smith, 19, of Normal was charged Tuesday with a hate crime, a Class 3 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, following his arrest Monday night, according to police and court records.
About 1 a.m. Sunday, UI police said, staff members at Allen Hall reported that they had found a rope tied into a noose hanging in an elevator at the residence hall at 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U.
Smith was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Monday after an interview with police at his residence hall on College Court in Urbana.
Smith did not speak at his arraignment Tuesday at the Champaign County Courthouse.
At the hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Smith was in an Allen Hall elevator over the holiday weekend with a female friend. He found piece of rope and tied it into a noose, even though the friend told him not to, Alferink said.
After seeing reactions to the noose on social media, Alferink said, the friend told Smith she was going to report him to authorities, which she did.
Smith told police that he had “only spent about 30 seconds thinking about his actions” and after checking social media himself still had not thought it was serious enough to turn himself in, Alferink said.
According to Alferink, Smith told authorities that he had heard stories of “ghosts in campus buildings,” and the knot he chose “happened to be a racial hate symbol.”
Judge Roger Webber set Smith’s bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court on Oct. 22. Smith was represented in court by Audrey Thompson of Urbana, who said her client is a sophomore with enough credits to graduate this year and a GPA of 3.79. Smith enrolled at the UI in fall 2018 and is majoring in math, according to campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
He is not a flight risk, Thompson told the court. Smith would need to pay $500 to get out of jail.
'Blatantly racist' act
This isn’t the first time a noose has been found on campus.
In 2016, a white UI groundskeeper was fired after tossing a noose on a worktable used by a black co-worker, prompting complaints from civil-rights organizations.
UI officials apologized for that incident and scheduled diversity and training sessions in that unit, where employees had complained of discriminatory treatment for years and filed a lawsuit earlier this year.
Also in 2016, swastikas were drawn on three campus buildings — Lincoln Hall, the Armory and Gregory Hall.
And several times within the past year, white-nationalist stickers were plastered around Campustown.
In a statement Monday, Black Students for Revolution, part of a larger Black United Front on campus, called for “real action” from the administration to combat racist incidents.
The groups called for those responsible for the noose incident to be dismissed for at least two years; for regular public reporting of all racist incidents reported to UI administrators and housing officials; and for a review of policies related to discipline for “perpetrators of racial hatred,” in conjunction with the students affected.
In a public statement supporting those demands, Illinois Student Government leaders condemned the incident as “blatantly racist” and a “continuation of the tradition of white supremacy and racism at this university.”
“Acts such as this and those who commit it have absolutely no place at this university and anywhere for that matter,” said the student government statement, which also called for an “extensive and open investigation by the university.”
'There's some pain there'
Drake Materre, a central organizer for the two black student groups, said he learned of the incident on Sunday during a meeting. He wasn’t surprised, given previous incidents on campus.
“But I will say seeing that picture did make my heart sink a little bit,” he said. “I’m sure none of the students here have actually been threatened by a noose, but just seeing that picture again, that brings up something. There’s some pain there.”
He doesn’t put much credence in Smith’s explanation, saying people should know that nooses are associated with lynchings of black Americans.
“It’s kind of like the argument with the Confederate flag. They know exactly what it means,” he said. “I don’t believe he was ignorant of this act. We all know the history of it.”
A statement Tuesday from the Department of African-American Studies said the noose represents “a painful symbol of lynching — one of the most violent forms of white-supremacist terror and African-American racial oppression.”
The statement called the noose part of a “rising tide of racism” on campus, citing the past incidents with a noose and swastikas as well as anti-immigrant sentiments written on campus sidewalks and “the use of racially divisive Native imagery” at UI events.
The department echoed the students’ demands and also called on the UI to increase African-American enrollment and faculty and provide more support for the department and related units.
Materre and the department also criticized the university for not sending out a mass email about the noose immediately after it became public.
UI: Investigation ongoing
The campus did release a statement through Kaler, saying, “The university does not condone acts of intolerance, bias or prejudice, and University Housing professionals are available to aid students in accessing support services.”
It also said that UI police and other campus units responded quickly to the incident over the Labor Day weekend. A note was also sent to Allen Hall residents on Sunday.
UI police released a statement about Smith’s arrest Tuesday, including a statement from Chief Craig Stone that read in part: “We do not tolerate incidents that are perceived by others to be a threat to their safety, and we will always respond quickly to identify offenders and hold them accountable for those actions.”
Asked why a mass email wasn’t sent out, Kaler said Tuesday, “The investigation is ongoing. We will share the results when it is completed.”
Illinois student body President Connor Josellis said Stone and other administrators were responsive to him over the holiday weekend, and he recognized that there are student privacy issues that prevent some information from being released.
But he said it’s important for the campus to be “as transparent as possible” and make sure that the students affected are kept informed — and listened to.
“If an incident like this occurs, I think all students should be made aware of that, especially if it’s happening on a regular basis,” he said.
Illinois Student Government plans to hold dialogue sessions and follow the issue this school year, he said.
Materre hopes the situation might help change the campus culture, just as other struggles sparked the civil rights movement.
“That’s what I’m optimistic about. There’s room for opportunity for change and growth,” he said.