John Dixon/The News-Gazette ¿ Rev. Ervin Williams, founder of Restoration Urban Ministries, stands in the ministries food pantry holding bags of food to be distributed on Thursday Feb. 9, 2017. Williams began his ministry with a food pantry only, on March 15, 1993. Now Restoration Urbana Ministries serves over 100 residents/month in transitional housing, distributes over 200,000 pounds of food/year and 14,000 pieces of clothing to local people in need.