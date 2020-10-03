URBANA - A Charleston man who had a gun and cannabis in a speeding car Friday is expected to be formally charged Monday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Illinois State Police arrested Malcolm Barnes, 26, on Interstate 57 near Champaign Friday evening.
About 5:15 p.m., police stopped the southbound car in which he was a passenger for allegedly speeding.
Troopers found a pistol in the center console, ammunition in the glove compartment, and about a pound of raw cannabis in the back seat. Fletcher said.
Barnes admitted to police that the gun and cannabis belonged to him.
Although he had a valid firearm owner’s identification card, it is not legal to have a gun uncased with ammunition readily accessible. Additionally, the amount of cannabis he had is illegal.
Judge Anna Benjamin set Barnes’ bond at $10,000.