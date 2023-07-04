Sign up for our daily newsletter here
ST. JOSEPH — A pursuit throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties ended with a shooting death of the suspect by a state trooper on Monday night.
According to Illinois State Police, at 7:47 p.m. troopers joined deputies from both the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and Champaign County Sheriff's Department as well as officers from Danville Police Department in pursuit of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Clinton, Iowa.
After losing sight of the vehicle, it was located near 2200 County Road 2250 East, south of St. Joseph, state police said. In a search of the area, an Illinois Department of Natural Resource officer located the suspect in a detached garage.
The suspect engaged in a standoff, state police said, and SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team members were called to the scene.
According to state police, the suspect refused to comply and a trooper discharged their firearm. The suspect was struck and taken to a local hospital where the suspect was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured.
The investigation continues.