URBANA — An Urbana man who ran from state troopers after a traffic stop Wednesday, allegedly pitching a duffel bag filled with cannabis along the way, is in the Champaign County Jail on a variety of charges.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Illinois State Police arrested Oshae Cotton, 22, who listed an address in the 700 block of MacArthur Drive, after finding a total of 9 pounds of cannabis, three guns and ammunition in his possession.
As a convicted felon, Cotton is not allowed to have guns or ammunition, and the amount of cannabis he had qualified him to be charged with a Class 1 felony.
Rietz said Cotton’s run-in with police started about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. 45 and Airport Road in northeast Urbana.
After seeing Cotton allegedly run a red light, a trooper began to follow him. Cotton’s vehicle slowed and he jumped from the moving vehicle with a duffel bag in hand and ran, Rietz said.
Troopers ordered him to stop but he kept running, tossing the bag as he ran.
In the duffel bag troopers found seven bags of a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for cannabis and weighed a total of 3.4 pounds, Rietz said.
Troopers followed him to a house in the 500 block of Airport Road and arrested him there. After smelling the strong odor of cannabis coming from the house, they obtained a search warrant and went back later to look around.
During the search they found three handguns, two of which were stolen, and another bag containing 5.7 pounds of cannabis, Rietz said.
On Thursday, her office filed three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon against Cotton for allegedly possessing the guns; one count of aggravated unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon; and two counts of possession with intent to deliver cannabis for the drugs found in the duffel bag and in the house.
The weapons counts carry a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years for Cotton based on his prior record.
In 2016, Cotton was implicated in the gang-related shooting death of Ericka Cox-Bailey of Champaign. The 30-year-old woman was walking on a city street not far from her home when she was killed by a shot from a passing car that was intended for another man.
After her alleged shooter, Shamario Brown, was acquitted by a jury in early 2017 of her murder, the state allowed Cotton to plead guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons for a sentence of probation and more than a year served in the county jail. He is still serving that sentence.
Also charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis was Kyeisha Richardson, 22, the woman living at the house on Airport Road where police found Cotton.
Cotton and Richardson were expected to make their first court appearances this afternoon.