URBANA — A Chicago man faces six to 60 years in prison after being convicted of sexually molesting a girl in Champaign about two years ago.
A Champaign County jury deliberated about five hours Thursday before convicting Samuel Sauls, 27, of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and acquitting him of a second count involving a second alleged victim.
Sauls had been charged with two counts for different sex acts that allegedly happened in August 2017 with girls under the age of 13 who were in his care.
Judge Tom Difanis set sentencing for Sept. 18.
Testimony at his trial, which began Tuesday, was that the girls were spending the night with Sauls at a home on North Neil Street, where he stayed when he was in town.
Sauls testified in his own behalf that he was working 12-hour days about three days a week in Chicago and would return to Champaign on his days off to visit relatives.
The allegations of the sex abuse came to the attention of authorities almost a year later, after the mother of one of the girls took her in June 2018 to a pediatrician to be examined.
However, the child had told her mother, almost right after the incident at Sauls’ home in August 2017, that she awoke in the middle of the night to find his finger in her hand. The mother then limited contact with him. But in spring 2018, when the girl reacted negatively to the prospect of another young female relative spending the night with Sauls, the child modified her allegation to say that it was Sauls’ sex organ in her hand that night.
When the girl’s mother took her to see Carle pediatrician Dr. Kathleen Buetow, that triggered the notification of the Department of Children and Family Services and Champaign police.
And when she was being questioned by authorities a few weeks later, a second, younger girl, came forward with allegations that Sauls had also improperly touched her private parts during a sleepover the year before.
The jury acquitted him of the count involving the younger girl.
A warrant for Sauls’ arrest was issued in August 2018. He turned himself in in October, saying he did so as soon as he learned of the warrant. He’s been in custody since.
Both girls, their parents, a DCFS investigator, Buetow and a Champaign police detective were among the prosecution witnesses.
Defense attorney Ruth Wyman called Sauls, a day-care provider for the girls, their grandmother and an aunt to testify.
The attorneys in closing arguments acknowledged that the jury had to decide whom to believe: the girls or Sauls, who denied any inappropriate contact with the children ever.
“This is the type of offense that occurs quietly in the dark,” Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said. “Sometimes offenders are people children trust because they can control the circumstances under which the crime occurs.”
And Lozar noted that young girls are “good victims, because at that age, they don’t have the words to share what happens” or the level of sophistication to understand what is happening to them.
The prosecutor said adults have no way of controlling when or what a child says when it comes to sex abuse.
“But we can listen,” he said.
Wyman argued that there was no physical evidence to link Sauls to the sex-assault allegations and said the fact that the girls were unable to remember basic details put their credibility in doubt. She suggested that the older girl was “prepped and ready to go” when she was first interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and that both girls may have been “coached” by adults on what to say, given that there was a delay of several months between the alleged acts and the reporting to authorities.
But Lozar strongly disputed that notion, saying “not one witness said they were coached” and there was no evidence at all to suggest the girls concocted their stories.
He took issue with Wyman’s claim that because the girls couldn’t remember the color of the pillows on the bed at Sauls’ house or the kind of cake they ate at a party before the sleepover, that they were somehow making up the abuse allegations.
He said the older girl gave details about the contact between Sauls’ sex organ and her hand that a child her age would not have been able to make up.