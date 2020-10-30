The Champaign County Coroner says a Chicago man who was shot late Thursday morning in Danville has died.
Coroner Duane Northrup says 30-year-old Donnell Gardner was pronounced dead at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
Danville police say that two people were injured in the shooting.
Police commander Josh Webb says it happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Webb says officers found a 28-year-old Danville man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital.
Webb says Gardner was already at the hospital at that time after being shot in the chest.
Webb says police believe an argument among several people led to the shots fired. They did not have a suspect description.