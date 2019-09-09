DANVILLE — The grandmother of a man who was fatally shot in October 2017 during an argument over a parking space at the Fair Oaks public-housing complex disagreed with the sentence imposed on the Chicago man who admitted to his murder.
“Thirty-two years is not enough for a low-down like him,” Brenda Dean Davis said in unleashing her anger and grief at Maurice B. Brooks, 42, during her victim-impact statement.
“He shot my grandson ... not one time, but twice,” Davis said through tears. “I feel for each bullet, he should get 32 years.”
Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey handed down the sentence after Brooks pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 14, 2017, fatal shooting of Gerald Taylor, 25, of Danville.
Two additional counts of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon were dismissed.
Brooks was credited for already having served 593 days, or about 1 year and 8 months, behind bars. But he must serve 100 percent of his remaining time and three years of parole upon his release.
The shooting took place shortly before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Campbell Lane in Fair Oaks.
If the case had gone to trial, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said she would have called members of the Danville Police Department, including Detectives Phil Wilson and Patrick Carley, and Dominice Dearing, an independent witness, to the stand. They would have testified that prior to the shooting, Brooks and Mr. Taylor had gotten into an argument in a parking lot where the victim’s vehicle was parked.
Lacy said evidence would show that Brooks demanded Mr. Taylor move his vehicle, and as the younger man attempted to do so, “the defendant caused severe bodily injury to the victim.”
Mr. Taylor was shot twice in the leg, with one of the bullets hitting an artery. He died later that morning during surgery at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
At the sentencing hearing, Lacy said forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao would have testified that Mr. Taylor died from his injuries, and that evidence would have shown that after the shooting, Brooks fled the area, being apprehended in Riverdale on Jan. 23, 2018.
Brooks, who has at least 10 aliases, has a lengthy criminal history dating to 1993, including three separate six-year prison sentences for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in 2002, 2006 and 2012; a four-year sentence for a 1998 conviction for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance; a six-year sentence for the same charge in 1993; a 30-month sentence for failing to return from a jail furlough in 1995; domestic-battery charges in 2010; criminal-trespass charges in 2008 and 2002; and a battery charge in 2001, all out of Cook County.
Monday’s hearing was attended by Davis and four other relatives, including Mtr. Taylor’s mother, Eugenia Dean, whose sobbed and rocked back and forth in her seat.
Davis said she had a very special relationship with her grandson and that his death has been hard on the family, who are still confused over such a senseless crime.
“You shoot someone over a parking space?” she said, incredulously. “This is just unbelievable.”
Davis pointed out that Brooks will be in his early 70s at the end of his sentence and could be released.
“That’s unfair,” she yelled repeatedly toward the defendant, her voice choked with emotion. “You shouldn’t walk the streets at 70 years old. No way! You took a beautiful life. My grandson never killed anyone. He never shot anyone. ... You were jealous of him, so that’s why you decided to do what you do and destroy my family.”