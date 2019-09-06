URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted committing a robbery in Campustown a year ago was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation.
Othar Taylor, 20, was sentenced by Judge Heidi Ladd, who heard evidence earlier about Taylor’s involvement in two other incidents that happened around the same time in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said Taylor admitted that he robbed a University of Illinois student about 7 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2018, in the 0-100 block of East Greet Street in Champaign.
The victim told police he was approached by a man who demanded his phone while telling him he had a gun.
The assailant, later identified as Taylor, had his hand in a sweatshirt pocket and the victim said he never saw a gun. The victim refused to hand over his phone, but Taylor persisted and got the man’s wallet. He then took the man’s credit and debit cards out and threw the wallet down, Schott said.
Taylor was also charged in that case with aggravated robbery for that holdup and attempted aggravated robbery for a different holdup in the 1300 block of South Neil Street on Sept. 8.
Schott dismissed both those counts in return for Taylor’s guilty plea.
At a hearing last month, Schott presented Ladd with evidence from Urbana police Sgt. Mike Cervantes linking Taylor to a Sept. 2, 2018, robbery in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Avenue in which a man was robbed of his wallet, and a Sept. 8, 2018, incident in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in which Taylor allegedly threatened to shoot a man if he didn’t turn over his wallet. Taylor suggested he had a gun, but the victim never saw one.
Neither of those victims was physically harmed, Cervantes said.
Taylor was not charged with the Urbana holdups, but Schott used them as evidence to aggravate Taylor’s sentence. He had a single prior conviction for misdemeanor theft in 2017, she said.
Schott recommended a four-year prison sentence for Taylor, while his attorney, Steve Sarm of Champaign, sought a community-based sentence for his client’s first felony conviction.
Ladd said she wrestled with her decision, calling the crimes serious but noting that Taylor had just turned 20 and his spree took place a year ago. She also sentenced him to six months in jail but gave him credit for six months served, and ordered him to get a substance abuse evaluation and treatment.