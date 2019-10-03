URBANA — A Chicago woman accused of breaking into a Champaign home on Tuesday is due back in court with an attorney Friday.
Cashawna Armstrong, 23, was charged Wednesday with residential burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said Armstrong was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for a break-in at a home in the 600 block of Breen Drive.
Boyd said the homeowner was in the front part of his house about 12:25 p.m. when he heard a loud noise coming from his kitchen and found Armstrong standing in the kitchen with a rubber mallet in one hand and something else in her other hand.
Seeing him, she left the house and, as she exited, threw an item at the back door, damaging the screen. She then went to a storage shed in the backyard, opened it and took a golf club, Boyd said.
The homeowner had contacted police, who found her in the backyard. When they asked what she was doing, she replied “nothing” then ran.
She was caught nearby and told police she was “trying to get away from her cousin who was doing something shady,” Boyd told Judge John Kennedy.
Kennedy set Armstrong’s bond at $5,000. She was released from jail later after posting $500 cash.
If convicted of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, Armstrong faces four to 15 years in prison. Boyd said she had no prior convictions.