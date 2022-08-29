DANVILLE — Several people were injured due to a chlorine gas release at a Danville hotel Monday morning.
Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters said all of the individuals at the Days Inn Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St., were treated, transported or released by ambulance crews.
He said the entire hotel complex was evacuated. Firefighters had been dispatched to the scene at 8:30 a.m.
Occupants were able to find shelter from the heat at the Danville VFW building, which opened its building.
"We were happy to help," said VFW Post 728 bartender Major Lee Hatfield, who along with Carole Rogers opened a lodge that is normally closed on Mondays.
Hatfield and Rogers said about 30 people took advantage of the Post 728's air-conditioned building across the parking lot from the hotel.
Rogers, who runs the Post 728's kitchen, prepared a complimentary breakfast that included eggs, hash browns and biscuits and gravy for those displaced by the leaks. Refreshments included coffee and orange juice.
"It's what we do," she said. "If someone needs help, you give it to them."
Numerous officers from Danville Police Department responded to the initial call and assisted with evacuation and crowd control.
“After evacuating the structure, hazardous materials technicians entered the basement and contained the release; then positive-pressure ventilation fans were used to introduce fresh air into the basement,” McMasters said.
The hotel was turned back over to the owners about 2 p.m., and the occupants were able to return to their rooms.
No injuries of personnel were reported during the incident.