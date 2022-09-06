CHRISMAN — Next up to celebrate a 150th anniversary in what’s been the year of the sesquicentennial celebration across the area: the Edgar County city of Chrisman.
The town of 1,312 will mark the occasion this week as Bellflower, Bismarck, Rankin, Roberts, St. Joseph and Weldon all did earlier this summer — with festivities ranging from a brothers in the brush beard contest to square dancing in the city park.
“People have been so good about contributing and helping,” said Caroline Heath, one of the organizers of a four-day festival that begins Thursday. “It’s been fun to look at Facebook and see how people have stepped up to do their work.”
Heath headed a committee to create a book that highlights the history of the town. It gets its name from Mathias Chrisman, who set aside 100 acres of his 800-acre farm, where the town was platted in 1872.
The city initially was named for a few months after a Dolly Varden, although no one seems to know who she was.
“In 1832, several families came from Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana and settled in the township — family names that are still around in the area,” Heath said.
Names such as Bacon, Smith, Roth and, of course, Chrisman.
John Chrisman developed the original farm where the town is located, which son Mathias inherited. In 1860, John built a home where the Nazarene church is now located. At the time John bought the land, about 20 people lived in the township.
“We had a lot of farming families around the edges,” Heath said. “The name of ‘Chrisman’ was suggested by William Kenton.”
At one time, Bloomfield was a bigger town than Chrisman, but the location of major roads and the railroad played a factor in Chrisman’s development. Heath said a stage route was started between Paris and Danville. Chrisman was a stop when Abraham Lincoln rode the 8th Judicial Circuit.
“The advent of the railroads brought great changes to Bloomfield,” Heath said. “It dwindled down, and Chrisman became more dominant. By 1872, Bloomfield had practically vanished. The businessmen moved to a better location.”
Kenton started the first business in Chrisman — a carpentry shop. Soon, other shops bloomed in town.
“Across the alley (from the carpentry shop), Noodle Smith had a blacksmith shop,” Heath said. “It was a bustling little town. There were all kinds of grocery stores and clothing stores. It was self-sufficient.”
Heath said the town’s population slowly grew and has remained fairly constant in the 1900s. From 541 souls in 1880, it grew to 1,193 in 1910. From a population high of 1,413 in 1980, it registered 1,312 in 2020.
“Times have changed, people have changed and businesses, but we have adapted,” Heath said, “unlike a lot of these smaller towns that have just dried up. We don’t have car dealers and grocery stores like we used to, but we’ve had other businesses take up the slack.”
Located about 23 miles south of Danville, residents either head to that city or Paris, Terre Haute, Ind., or Champaign for their “big city” shopping.
Chrisman still has its own school district and was known for years for its successful boys’ basketball teams coached by 541-game winner Roger Beals, a 1985 inductee into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“I’m an old first-grade teacher,” said Heath, who taught in elementary schools for more than 30 years, “and I cannot believe we’re still here as an independent district,.”
Like in many small towns where buildings were primarily made of wood construction, Chrisman has had its share of fires. One happened in 1959, when the Empire Theatre burned.
A more recent blaze happened when Moody Motors, “which had been there forever,” Heath said, went up in flames Jan. 2, 2002. The dealership was rebuilt “on the highway” but was not as large as before.
Many in the hometown of longtime state legislator Harry “Babe Woodyard” have banded together to organize this week’s sesquicentennial celebration, Heath said, singling out her co-workers on the history book — Debbie Porter, Leslie Henry and Elaine Yaw.
Activities will range from a noon Thursday tree planting in the park to a drawing for a Brett Eldredge autographed guitar, history displays, meals, little miss and mister contests, car and tractor shows a worship service.