PEORIA — Brendt Christensen’s attorneys are asking a judge to bar what they call a last-minute volume of evidence from the their client’s sentencing.

Documents: Why feds didn't bite on Christensen's offer In one that was unsealed Friday, his lawyers said finding Ms. Zhang’s remains was "a circumstance over which he had no control. No matter how badly he felt or how desperately he wished he could undo the damage he had caused, he could not guarantee that the victim’s remains would be found.”

If not, the defense wants the start of sentencing delayed — from Monday in Peoria to July 29.

In a court filing Tuesday, Christensen’s attorneys say that prosecutors plan to play at sentencing videos of Yingying Zhang and the slain scholar’s friends.

The videos are in Chinese. The defense argues it will take around four weeks for translators to translate them to English.

Judge Jim Shadid will rule on the motion later.

Last week, a jury convicted Christensen of kidnapping resulting in death of Ms. Zhang. During the sentencing phase, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.