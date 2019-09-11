CHAMPAIGN — Carle and Christie Clinic have a lot of mutual patients, and come Oct. 1, the two health systems will be sharing something else — those patients’ medical records.
Christie Clinic is preparing to join the Epic electronic health records system through Carle’s Community Connect platform, the two health systems announced Wednesday.
That means both systems will be able to securely access the records of their mutual patients seamlessly, according to Dr. William Schuh, Carle’s chief medical information officer.
“Really, this is a big win for our patients,” he said.
Dr. William Pierce, Christie Clinic’s chief medical officer, said about 80 percent of Christie patients have also been patients at Carle at some point.
This records change has been in the works for about a year, Pierce said.
“It’s going to streamline things so much for the patients,” he said.
Carle and Christie have already been sharing some information for their mutual patients, though not through a unified record system, according to Schuh.
“Being on the same platform will make it much more seamless,” he said. “The patient will never have to fill out a form to say, ‘Please send my information from one place to another,’ or ‘Now that I’ve been here, please forward my information across.’”
The records change won’t affect patients who exclusively get their care from either Carle or Christie.
Those who see providers at both may note some changes in their patient portals, possibly even before Oct. 1.
Patients logging on to their portals will see the same information they have in the past, but it will now include information about appointments and medical visits at both Carle and Christie, Schuh said.