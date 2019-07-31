CHAMPAIGN — Christie Clinic plans to move a physician office and its medical weight-loss program from Savoy to Champaign in about a month.
The location at 501 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, has been housing the offices of Christie Clinic internal-medicine Dr. Nathan Walker and Christie’s Transformations weight-loss program. Walker is Transformations’ medical director.
Both are being moved to the Christie Clinic location at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C.
Transformations will be available at its new location Aug. 27 and Walker will begin seeing patients at the Champaign clinic Sept. 3.
Christie Clinic has been leasing the building in Savoy. The building is listed for sale for $1.18 million.