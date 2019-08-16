CHAMPAIGN — Christie Clinic is set to host a free event to talk about new trends in medical cosmetic procedures.
Called Freeze Fill Firm, the event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Christie Clinic at the Fields, 3101 Fields South Drive, C.
Information will be provided on such treatments as CoolSculpting to freeze fat cells, platelet-rich plasma to fill in fine lines and Secret RF, a radio-frequency microneedling system to help firm skin.
There will be treatment demonstrations, refreshments, giveaways, mini-consultations and questions answered by vendors and staff from Christie’s Radiance Cosmetic Center.
Space is limited, so anyone planning to attend is asked to reserve a spot online at radiance.christieclinic.com/register or by calling 217-366-2600.