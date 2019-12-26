URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun at his estranged wife’s home on Christmas Eve has been criminally charged.
Christopher D. Ash, 37, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Lockraven Road, is due back in court Jan. 3 for a probable cause hearing on charges of aggravated discharge of a gun, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Judge Adam Dill arraigned him on those felonies Thursday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers removed Ash from his wife’s home in the 2700 block of Sangamon Drive after he went there and confronted her about another man. Ash left in a Toyota, Su said.
Later on Tuesday during the day, she received several disturbing text messages from an unknown telephone number suggesting that someone was watching her house and making reference to her mother, who was there visiting.
About 11 p.m., the woman heard two shots outside her home and saw a Toyota speeding off.
Champaign police Sgt. David Griffet said officers were in the area, heard the shots, and also saw a car but said it was leaving so fast that they could not pursue it safely.
Learning that Ash had been there earlier, police proceeded to the 1600 block of Lockraven Road and saw Ash show up in a car that matched the description of the one that had left Sangamon Drive in a rush.
Ash got out of the car and allegedly ran but was quickly caught. Griffet said in his path of flight, police found a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun and a magazine in a plastic bag in his yard. Under the seat of the car he had been driving, they found a spent 9 mm shell casing.
Griffet said police were unable to find any damage late Tuesday. No one was reported hurt.
Because of prior convictions for aggravated robbery and obstructing justice, Ash is not allowed to possess a gun.
Judge Adam Dill ordered Ash to have no contact with his estranged wife or her address but declined a state request that he wear a GPS monitor if he is able to post 10 percent of the $200,000 bond.
If convicted of firing the gun at the house, Ash faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
He faces a mandatory prison term of between two and 10 years if convicted of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Earlier on Thursday, Judge Tom Difanis issued an emergency order of protection for the woman and set a Jan. 22 hearing for her to pursue a two-year order.