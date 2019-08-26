URBANA — A Baptist church in Urbana has permanently closed.
The Rev. Steve Stanley, a disabled veteran who has been providing home visits and ministry to parishioners, said that Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at Grace Baptist Church at 120 Brady Lane was its last.
Stanley said the church’s final pastor, the Rev. Ed Hollis of Decatur, is more than 70 years old and had been commuting from Decatur to Urbana to lead services at Grace Baptist since he took over a year ago.
“He got an offer from another church to be minister there, and he told the congregation here in Urbana a week ago that this would be the final service,” Stanley said.
“He told the church that, after a lot of prayer, he thought it would be for the best.”
Stanley said that membership at Grace Baptist Church had dropped to about 20 people, with many of them senior citizens.