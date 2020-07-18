RANTOUL - The owners of four American bulldogs shot earlier this month by police after an attack on a Rantoul animal control officer have been cited for allowing the dogs to run at large. The village will also seek to have the one surviving dog declared vicious or dangerous.
Rantoul Police Lt. Justin Bouse said Rebecca Lance, 33, was issued a village ordinance violation while police continue to look for the dogs’ other owner, Arthur “A.J.” Higgins, 34. They live in the 1400 block of Mather Drive.
Bouse said the dogs rushed at their neighbor as she came out of her house about 8:45 a.m. on July 8.
"She ran back in the house," Bouse said. "They acted aggressively toward her and she couldn’t leave the house.”
Animal control officer Danny Russell was pinned against his truck by the dogs that surrounded him and bit at his legs and arms.
A Rantoul police officer arrived to help and turned on his siren to try to distract the dogs, but that did not work. The officer got out of his car and shot all four of the dogs, killing
two of them.
The other two were taken to the University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine emergency clinic but Bouse said one died there. The fourth dog is expected to survive its gunshot wound.
Bouse said Russell was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana for wounds on his arms. Blue jeans kept the dogs from breaking the skin on his legs. He was off work for five days. The unidentified police officer, who was not injured, was allowed to take the rest of the day off.
If convicted of the petty offense of dogs running at large, the owners are subject to a fine up to $750 for each occurrence.
The village administrator is the hearing officer for whether a dog should be declared vicious and possibly euthanized.
If declared dangerous and if the owners want to keep the dog, they will be required to take precautions such as putting up signs and building structures to maintain the safety and welfare of other animals and humans, Bouse said.