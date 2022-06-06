URBANA — The Urbana school district will keep its school resource officer program for another three years. This time, the city will foot some of the bill.
Monday night, the Urbana City Council’s committee of the whole voted unanimously in favor of bringing two SROs back to the district’s middle and high schools, with the city covering 25 percent of the annual cost.
The resolution previously passed through Urbana’s school board 4-3 on May 17.
The night’s conversation, from current and former Urbana students and staff who spoke during the public comment period, and later from city council members, focused on the widespread approval of the schools’ current officers, Chad Burnett and Michelle Robinson — especially Burnett, who works in Urbana High.
“I’d like to thank the high school students who told me in no uncertain terms, this particular SRO program, this particular SRO officer, is good and working,” councilman Chris Evans said. “Officer Burnett, you should know that your students served and protected you from critics like me.”
From 1993 on, the Urbana Police Department paid in full for one part-time officer to inhabit Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School.
In late 2019, the Urbana school district and city entered a three-year intergovernmental agreement to bring aboard two full-time SROs for the middle and high school, with the district covering all expenses.
Stephanie Price-Hammond, who’s been a dean of students, choral director and student interventionist in the Urbana district, told the council she’s seen SROs go through the building who didn’t feel like they were “part of the community.”
Burnett, she said, is different.
“He’s not a person who uses who he is against any of the kids in Urbana. He is for every student, and I’ve physically seen it,” Price-Hammond said.
A few council members, including Evans and Chaunda Bishop, got the chance to meet with Urbana high schoolers and learn what they thought of the SRO program.
“I know as a Black girl, sometimes you can feel threatened by authority. I in no way feel threatened by Officer Burnett. He actually makes me and my friends feel a lot more comfortable going to school,” Urbana student Amari Johnson told the council.
“I think with what’s going on in the world right now, we definitely need him, and this would be the worst time possible to get rid of him.”
The district will pay an estimated $270,000 for the first year of the agreement.
The city will pay $92,254.66.
Council members spoke of how much positive student feedback, through surveys and at the meeting, swayed their decision in favor of the program.
Both school officers were present throughout the meeting.
A few times, Burnett got the chance to address the council directly about his job procedures and experience, especially during this last fully in-person academic year.
“The turn throughout this particular school year in itself, it’s been great. Fist bumps, high-fives, nicknames,” Burnett said.
“Seeing them on a daily basis and getting to know their mannerisms and behaviors, it helps you in your position.”
Here’s a breakdown of the expenses in the annual cost estimate attached to the resolution:
- $301,650.12 for the two officers’ salaries and benefits, including their insurance plans, Medicare contributions, pension costs and uniform allowances.
- $24,592.28 for the two officers’ equipment, physicals and maintenance needs, including vehicle replacement ($13,314.28), vehicle maintenance ($9,670), portable radios ($840), vests, guns, gas masks and helmets ($568) and physical exams ($200).
- $3,080 for professional development.
- $32,932.24 in administrative costs (10 percent of the total).