CHAMPAIGN — The city and Unit 4 school district gave the neighbors of McKinley Field a chance to chat about the possibility of a varsity football game being played there later this month.
Plenty of homeowners answered the call — and didn’t hold back.
In a joint presentation Thursday night led by Unit 4 Chief Financial Officer Linda Matkowski, the city and district presented their most updated plan to make one Saturday afternoon game happen at McKinley Field.
The target: moving Central’s newly scheduled bout against Wheaton St. Francis at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 from Tommy Stewart Field to McKinley.
District and city administrators will bring a revised proposal to the Unit 4 board on Sept. 12, then, if passed, to the city council on Sept. 13.
Several homeowners, like four-year neighborhood resident Mary Lowery, raised their doubts about a McKinley game being a one-off for Central.
“The intent is obviously to have more games; the signs all say ‘games,’ we know the intent,” Lowery said. “Are you really telling your junior varsity players that we’re going to have this game for everyone else, but you’re not going to play on this field?”
But district administrators remained adamant throughout the meeting.
“This is a one-time game — we’re putting a lot of time and energy into doing an afternoon football game,” Matkowski said. “I don’t have a magic crystal ball for five years from now.”
“We have not had any discussion beyond Sept. 24, 2022,” Director of School Supports and Choice Orlando Thomas added.
A 2018 intergovernmental agreement between the city and district currently prevents varsity football from being played on McKinley Field. Neighbors’ concerns over parking problems, noise and trash that football could bring spurred the city to include the exception — and the field in its current 500-seat capacity isn’t designed to host a typical football crowd.
The issue re-emerged this summer when Central’s football booster club proposed the varsity Maroons be allowed to play one Saturday September game on the renovated field they practice on.
The city’s updated suggestions, subject to change after neighbor input, were to close streets next to McKinley Field — New, Haines and Pine — with barricades by noon on game day, and mark several side streets as “park on one side of street only” before and after the game to accommodate nearby neighbors.
“We want to make sure the neighbors have parking,” Champaign Director of Planning and Development Bruce Knight said. “We’re trying to come up with the best strategy to do that.”
The district said it would install 200 seats’ worth of portable bleachers, and cap in-field attendance at 700 people, using a clicker. The suggested parking areas would be Central High School and the Champaign Country Club, with the possibility of crossing guards to assist fans walking across South Prospect Avenue.
The district would place additional garbage cans at the four corners of the Unit 4 premises and portable toilets inside the field, allow one food truck (Kona Ice) inside the McKinley Field parking lot and pay for two Champaign police officers and a supervisor to patrol the area around McKinley, along with four neighborhood ambassadors to assist with directions.
Booster club promises made before the meeting — like shuttles for students and post-game cleanup — are still included in the plan.
Most of the neighbors who packed into the Mellon Building on Thursday night still seemed skittish about the prospect of a game being played on the field. Attendees clapped at points brought against the game during the dialogue, often concerns about timing, parking and the cost of the operation.
“The district is covering all costs associated with the games,” Thomas said. “We have not done a line-by-line item on what it’s going to cost.”
Unit 4 administrators insisted that the additional cost would be marginal, since staff presence and busing is already part of the normal game-day experience.
“It’s mainly related to the costs we’re reimbursing the city for,” Matkowski said.
Resident Kathy Walsh appreciated the interest varsity football players showed during their canvassing of the neighborhood, and that the daytime game would remove late-night lights from the equation.
“But try going out on a couple Saturday afternoons to see what the parking is like,” Walsh said. “If (one game) is the idea, I’d like that to be straightforwardly set out as the end goal so we aren’t left to imagine what might happen in the future.”
Like Walsh, District 4 City Councilman Michael Foellmer said he was “disappointed about the lack of financials.”
“There is a cost, and we should know what it is,” Foellmer said after the meeting.
City staff and district officials debriefed following the meeting to discuss next steps, after outgoing neighbors thanked them for the opportunity to speak their minds.