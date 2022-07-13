CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign City Council member who hasn’t attended a council meeting since May 17 is continuing to get paid by the city, one of her council colleagues said.
Alicia Beck has been absent from the last five council meetings — held on May 24, June 7, June 14, June 21 and July 5, though she did attend a Champaign police memorial ceremony May 20. A council meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday was canceled.
Beck didn’t return emails or calls from The News-Gazette last week or this week, and attempts to inquire about her whereabouts with City Manager Dorothy David were unsuccessful.
City spokesman Jeff Hamilton said David’s response was that inquiries about Beck would have to be directed to Beck.
“It would be a matter for council member Beck to address,” he said.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen responded likewise.
Council member Tom Bruno said he hasn’t spoken to Beck, but what he heard from someone else was that “she’s taking a little break.”
City council members receive a $5,000 annual stipend for their service, and are paid regardless of whether they attend meetings, he said.
Bruno said he doesn’t know why Beck hasn’t been at meetings, and, “it’s kind of an awkward interpersonal hot potato.”
Beck is the council representative from the city’s District 2, parts of which extend as far as Windsor Road on the south, Prospect Avenue on the west, University and Springfield avenues on the north and Wright Street on the east.
She was first elected in 2017, defeating longtime council member Mike LaDue.
LaDue recalled riding his bike to council meetings in the snow. And he enjoyed going to those meetings, he said.
“I don’t think I missed more than four meetings in 30 years,” he said. “I arranged my work schedule around being able to do it. I arranged my life around being able to do it.”
For LaDue, having a representative government comes with having a deliberative body, and the primary function of a deliberative body is to deliberate. Council members who aren’t present aren’t part of the deliberation, he said.
“I don’t want to say anything unkind, but frankly, I always thought you should be there,” he said.
Earlier this year, Beck was under fire from the public for comments she made at a Feb. 15 council meeting in which she dismissed concerns of two community residents who had bullets hit their front window during a gunfight outside their home.