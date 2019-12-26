Man walked ‘miles’ after vehicle towed
LeROY — A lawyer for the city of LeRoy and its police chief are pushing back against the account of a 76-year-old man who sued the police department.
Ron Alwan of LeRoy alleged in a federal lawsuit that he wasn’t given food or water to take medications while in custody June 3 for a charge that was later dismissed.
In a formal response to the lawsuit, Northbrook-based attorney Michael Victor admitted that Alwan complained about the handcuffs being too tight, but denied that police Chief Jason Williamson refused to loosen or remove them.
He also denied that Alwan was forced to remain at the police station for several hours and that his money was confiscated.
But he pleaded ignorance about whether Alwan was given food or water or allowed to take his medications while in custody.
“Defendants lack sufficient knowledge or information to form a belief about the truth of the allegations in this paragraph,” the response states.
Alwan had driven to McDonald’s to buy some food to take his medicine, according to his lawsuit. As he was leaving, his vehicle was stopped by Williamson.
In addition to being cited for disregarding a traffic-control device, Alwan was placed under arrest for driving without a valid driver’s license, according to the lawsuit.
While he pleaded guilty to the first charge, the driver’s license charge was dismissed in July, online court records show.
Alwan’s attorney, Chicago-based Shawn Barnett, said when the lawsuit was filed that “it appears that the Illinois Secretary of State had a flag on his license that it was either suspended or revoked or invalid of some kind, but actually wasn’t.”
After he was released, Alwan didn’t have any money for a cab and his vehicle had been towed, according to the lawsuit. So he “was forced to walk to his home, a distance of several miles,” the suit states.
The city’s attorney said the vehicle was towed because it “was legally subject to impoundment due to Plaintiff driving the vehicle without a driver’s license.”
Williamson is being sued along with the city of LeRoy and unknown police officers who were allegedly involved.
The lawsuit alleges that Williamson and the officers violated Alwan’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures by denying him food, water and medicine, and by towing his car.
It also alleges they used excessive force by putting the handcuffs on too tightly and refusing to remove or loosen them.
“They did not knowingly violate clearly established constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known,” Victor wrote.