CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign is exploring options to slim down its police hiring process to fast-track the fight against its police staffing shortage.
After months of deliberations, the city’s human relations team and police staff came together with a list of recommendations for the city council to consider, starting with a study session on Tuesday.
The city’s report, addressed to the council, recommends allowing the police department to accept applications year-round, instead of twice a year; eliminating one of the two interview phases of hiring; and removing restrictions on the number of applicants who can be considered for advancement in the hiring process or interviews with the police chief.
The report, issued a week after Anthony Cobb announced his last day as chief will be Aug. 6, also recommends giving the city manager appointing power for police officers instead of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, which handles the testing and hiring process for firefighters and police and meets once a month.
“It’s one of the more detailed reports we’ve done, but it’s an important topic,” said city HR Director Amanda Farthing, who prepared the report. “We have a lot to tackle as it relates to police and policing. Staffing is a big problem, and these recommendations get us closer to a solution to continually address it.”
Since January 2019, 32 Champaign police officers have left their jobs, while 17 additional officers have been hired.
The Champaign Police Department is allotted 125 positions; 104 of those are currently filled.
Of those 104 department employees, four are still in the Field Training and Evaluation stage of their hiring, a 20-week supervised program officers must complete before independent patrolling.
As of last Friday, 12 current officers were considered “unserviceable,” or unable to report for duty because of injury, family leave, military deployment or other reasons, said Farthing, though that figure can change any day.
Entry-level police applications and testing were conducted once per year until 2020, when the city began accepting applications twice per year. But with the number of steps and length of time, the current cycle can’t be completed more than twice per year.
The current police hiring process takes about six to eight months to on-board an officer and another nine months for officers to complete basic law enforcement training and the field training and evaluation program.
“Lateral” hires, or officers with experience in other departments, take two to three months to be out in the field for Champaign.
10-step plan
The city outlines 10 phases to the current new hire process:
A written application with a $25 fee, which can be waived with proof of financial hardship.
A written exam, administered online or at a testing center.
A panel interview where the top 100 performers on the exam participate in a structured interview designed to assess their policing knowledge, skills and abilities. The panel includes city staff and community volunteers.
From there, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners steps in:
The BFPC reviews the tentative eligibility list of best performers on exams and in interviews.
Candidates can request five additional “preference points” if they’re military veterans or degreed in law enforcement, criminal justice, fire service or emergency services.
- The BFPC constructs a final “eligibility list” with total points from the exam, interview and preference option.
Finally, the chief of police takes the reigns:
- The chief may select to interview any of the top 30 scored candidates, to “better evaluate the candidates’ suitability and qualifications for a career in law enforcement.”
- The police department does a background check before offering employment.
- The chief submits a hiring recommendation at a BFPC monthly meeting which, “barring exceptional circumstances,” the board must approve.
The candidates must undergo medical and psychological testing prior to employment.
City recommendations
In the report, the city recommends moving to a continuous acceptance of applications, removing prior limits on the applications that could advance in a given pool.
The limits of 100 candidates per panel interview and only 30 candidates that could be interviewed by the chief were designed when the city had “too many applications, rather than too few,” according to the report.
“The hiring processes described above were designed decades ago, for a time when hundreds of paper applications were received during an annual application period and only a few new hires were made each year,” reads the report prepared by Farthing and reviewed by Cobb.
The panel interviews also take four to six weeks to complete and require the hiring of an outside vendor to write questions, train panelists and facilitate interviews.
The BFPC would no longer have to provide a final eligibility list or make officer appointments, eliminating the need to wait for its monthly meetings.
Appeal of ‘lateral transfers’
Tuesday’s study session is flexible: Council members are only required to “provide guidance” on the concepts presented, moving forward with the report’s recommendations, asking for revisions, coming up with new recommendations or something else entirely.
Councilwoman Vanna Pianfetti of District 5 doesn’t think her colleagues will want to slow this process, however.
“I doubt we’re going to want to be dragging this out, we want to move on this, so if there are going to be things that are really challenging us, we’re going be trying to talk with city staff in advance,” she said.
Pianfetti is interested in how neighboring police departments are doing hiring these days and how the city’s recommendations match those efforts.
“I really like the idea of the lateral transfers, the ability to get individuals that might have a little bit of interest in our community and helping to serve within this community and being able to bring them in and maybe not have to give them as much training because they’ve already had that background,” Pianfetti said.
The $25 application fee is another item that piques Pianfetti’s interest. She said she sees how a fee could deter potential applicants but that a policy of waiving it once training is completed would encourage applicants to see it through.
Likewise, removing the cutoff of 30 applicants for the chief to review is appealing to Pianfetti.
“Given that I’m a research scientist, I’m wondering what’s the variation between candidates number 29 and 30 and 31,” she said.
Mainly, she hopes the council’s deliberations at Tuesday’s meeting, and the report itself, show the local police-supporting community that the city is “not taking this issue lightly.”
“(I hope) police officers and their wives are comfortable with this in a way that would allow them to start having trust in us and to see that we are hearing them, and that city staff is hearing them, and we are doing things to be aggressive about this,” she said.