URBANA — Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis is one yes vote away from a ceremonial, but valuable piece of paper from the University of Illinois.
The academic senate, which is made up mostly of faculty, on Monday approved an honorary degree for the 17-term U.S. representative from Georgia.
UI trustees could give final approval as soon as Thursday. Then, the award would go out at May’s commencement ceremony, although it’s not yet known if Lewis would attend.
At their January meeting, trustees approved honorary degrees for retired Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany, Mexican chemist Mario Molina and Swiss mathematician Rahul Pandharipande.