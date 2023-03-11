PAXTON — Cleanup of a wind turbine that crashed to the ground Feb. 16 east of Paxton is in its final stages as the company that owns it is trying to determine what caused it to fall.
Matt Tulis, communications manager for owner RWE Renewables Americas LLC, said the top part of the turbine that contains the rotor and blade has been removed.
“They’ve cleaned up all the fiberglass from the blade, and more than half the tower has been reclaimed,” Tulis said.
While it was initially feared a great deal of oil had spilled from the turbine onto the ground, Tulis said that was not the case.
“Only a very small quantity of oil drained from the turbine, and the small amount of soil affected has already been remediated,” Tulis said.
The company has been working with the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the work has been done according to regulations.
Tulis said part of the turbine might have to remain on site while the analysis continues of what happened to make the turbine collapse.
“We don’t want to take, especially, the pieces closest to the ground until the investigation is complete,” Tulis said. “We want to see what the root cause is.”
He said the company has not decided whether another turbine will be erected at the site. A geotech analysis must be undertaken to investigate what lies below the surface.
The turbine site is located in the Pioneer Trail wind farm. The 150-megawatt site encompasses about 12,400 acres.
The wind farm went online in 2012. Tulis said earlier the turbines have an average life span of 25-30 years.