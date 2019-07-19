It’s one of the oldest pilgrimages in Christianity — a 550-mile walk through France and Spain to the shrine where the remains of the Apostle James are buried.
Earlier this year, the Rev. SEAN FERRELL, rector of the 200-member Chapel of St. John the Divine on the UI campus, took a sabbatical to complete the Camino de Santiago de Compostela by foot.
The 47-year-old rector discussed his 40-day journey, during which he lost about 20 pounds, with staff writer Tim Mitchell.
How does one prepare to walk 550 miles in 40 days?
I started walking about a 10K every day last July. When this came along as an opportunity for my sabbatical, I thought I would take advantage of that.
There are small towns and villages all along the way, so there are places to stay. It’s not like you are outside tent camping.
I took an app called The Way of St. James with me. It would use Apple Maps to show my location and to make sure whether I was on the Camino or not. Camino means “the way” in Spanish.
Tell us more about the experience.
I walked 12 to 15 miles per day. The longest day was about 20 miles. It is like walking from here in Champaign to Salina, Kan. It’s a fair distance.
I brought a second pair of shoes along and switched them about halfway through. I didn’t get injured along the way. I was really lucky. You have to be really careful about not getting blisters, because they can get infected. I didn’t want to sit on my rear for my two-month sabbatical, and this was definitely active.
For those who don’t know about the Camino de Santiago de Compostela, how would you describe it?
James the Apostle, son of Zebedee, was a part of Jesus’ inner circle, along with Peter and John. He was the man who wrote the Epistle of James.
According to tradition, James had preached in Spain, and after he returned to Palestine and was beheaded by order of King Herod Agrippa, his remains were taken to Santiago de Compostela, where his shrine attracts pilgrims from all over the world.
In the year 813, a tradition began of people traveling to the cathedral of St. James. People in Europe would start at their front door and walk there. The modern pilgrims start at a little town called St. Jean-Pied-de-Port in southern France in the Pyrenees mountain range. The Camino de Santiago de Compostela is the third-most-traveled pilgrimage in Christendom, only behind pilgrimages to Rome and Jerusalem. About 300,000 people travel it every year.
Did you walk by yourself or as part of a group?
I went on the pilgrimage by myself, but I ended up walking with people almost every day. I found myself talking with the people I met. I listened to people’s stories.
There were many people who started the Camino without the intention of doing it for any spiritual purpose. But many of them found deep spiritual meaning in it anyway. As I walked the Camino, I met people who were grieving the loss of a spouse. I met people who were going through a divorce. Some people were seeking forgiveness in their life.
The majority of pilgrims were from the United States, South Korea, Germany and Ireland. I wondered why in the world there were so many South Koreans there. Apparently, South Koreans opened a place to stay along the way. The Germans were there because a famous comedian was overweight, decided to walk the Camino and chronicled his journey in a book.
Many Americans were drawn to the Camino as a result of the 2010 movie “The Way,” featuring Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez. So many people that I met were talking about it. The film is about a father who heads overseas to recover the body of his estranged son, who died while traveling the Camino, and decides to make the pilgrimage himself. The film allowed people to become familiar with the Camino de Santiago.
When you arrived at the cathedral, what did you see?
There is a statue of St. James behind the altar, and the pilgrims go there to hug and kiss it. Underneath the altar in a crypt are the remains of St. James. People take turns kneeling there. You see the silver casket containing the remains.
When I knelt there, it was a joy to feel the connection with so many others who have done the pilgrimage over the course of centuries.
How did the Camino change your life?
For me, the pilgrimage reminded me about caring. The Camino people help each other in a way I had never quite seen before. The experience reminded me to bring that spirit of caring back to Champaign-Urbana.The Camino transformed my perspective so much. I have been asked to be the Anglican chaplain at Santiago for a couple of weeks next summer. My intent is to take my family with me and lead services there.
Would you recommend that others experience it for themselves?
I absolutely recommend it unabashedly. I would go back to the starting point today and do it again if I could.
Switching gears: How did you meet your wife, Kiezha?
Kiezha is an editor for independent authors. Her background is journalism. She edits for USA Today and New York Times best-sellers. We met when I was in seminary. She was working for the seminary. I studied at the University of the South School of Theology in Sewanee, Tenn. We started out as friends together and started hanging out. We would run down to Chattanooga every once in a while for a nice dinner out.
How were you inspired to become a minister?
When I was young, I flirted with the idea of being a truck driver. I went on a mission trip to Mexico when I was 13 years old. We worked among people who lived in little tiny villages in the middle of nowhere and presented vacation Bible school with children. At that time I felt a sense of call to ministry.
How did you end up at this church in 2013?
Out of seminary, I served as chaplain at the University of Georgia for four years and at Michigan State for four years. Then I served as rector of a parish in Jackson, Tenn., for seven years. The parish here in Champaign was looking for a priest who had experience working in a university community and in a parish experience.
How many people have you baptized?
Over 100. The experience is incredible whether I am baptizing infants or adults. It is an opportunity to stand with people as they make a profession of faith. The joy of priesthood is being able to walk with people at all the major intersections of life.
I understand you were part of a band.
I was in the marching band at Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kan. I have a good musical year and played percussion. They always put me on timpani because I was the guy who could handle it.
Do you have any hobbies?
I like to fly fish. I really enjoy fishing for trout and salmon at the Pere Marquette River in west Michigan. My favorite time to go is in the fall when the Chinook salmon run up the river. I have a picture of myself with a Chinook that is as long as my arm.
Do you have a favorite sports team?
I’m a Georgia Bulldogs fan. At the University of Georgia, I became a football fan. I also root for my hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Do you have a favorite TV show?
I used to like Religion and Ethics News Weekly, but that show is gone.
Is there one place you would like to visit some day?
I would like to spend some time in South America. It is so close and yet in a different hemisphere.
What kind of music do you listen to?
I like contemporary folk music. I still like James Taylor.