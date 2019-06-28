As far as the Rev. GLEN TRIPLETT is concerned, there’s no better song to strum one of his eight guitars to than the AC/DC hit “Highway to Hell.”
But when Sunday comes around, Triplett takes to the podium at the 140-member Friendship Lutheran Church of Joy in southwest Champaign, where he encourages the worshipers to follow the highway to heaven.
Staff writer Tim Mitchell sat down with the 54-year-old pastor, who has served at Friendship Lutheran for eight months, to talk about his love for wife Tami, the Cincinnati Reds, the Apostle Peter and much more.
How were you called to ministry?
I always knew I was supposed to be a minister, but I couldn’t help running away from it.
When Tami and I first got together, neither of us were churchgoers. My son went to a Lutheran school, and we became friends with the pastor.
One day, I was bringing pizza for a get-together at the pastor’s house when I suddenly encountered a crash between a car and a motorcycle. I immediately stopped and ran to the side of the motorcycle rider. I tended to the man, who was lying on the ground. I prayed with him and for him. He had a concussion, a broken leg and a broken collarbone.
By the time I got to the pastor’s house, the pizza was cold, so I told my story. The pastor later called me aside and suggested that I would be good in ministry. It took Tami a while to get used to it because she never intended to marry a pastor.
How did you and Tami meet?
She is a social worker. I was working as a disc jockey at a nightclub in Cincinnati playing dance music when Tami came in one night after work with some friends to let off some steam.
One thing led to another. On our first date, we went out to eat and talked. I have been married to Tami for 23 years.
What is your earliest memory of going to church?
I was an altar boy in a Catholic church. I started doing that when I was in the fifth grade. We left the Catholic church when I was 12 or 13 and started asking a bunch of questions I couldn’t get answers for.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
Originally, I wanted to be a priest and a professional ball player for the Cincinnati Reds.
You played high school baseball just outside of Cincinnati. What do you remember about those days?
I played second base and shortstop for the Harrison High School Wildcats. I played in the city All Star Game on the artificial turf at Riverfront Stadium. We played before a Reds game, and I got to meet many of my heroes on the Reds, including Johnny Bench, Ken Griffey, George Foster and Dave Concepción.
I also played halfback and cornerback for the football team. One game, I knocked a guy out when I tackled him.
But my passion was for music. Back in those days, I could sing and could play bass. I was part of a garage band called Spitfire.
Do you still have your bass?
I do. I play it enough to keep the neck straight. While I haven’t played it at this church, I played it at my home church.
Tell us about your service in the military.
When I was 18, I joined the Air Force. I worked as a combat controller and did target designation. I served overseas. I was stationed in Europe but have been everywhere, serving at hot spots all around the world.
If you could meet anybody from the Bible, who would it be?
Peter. We would drink beer and talk. Peter is like every man. Peter is an idiot who always put his foot in his mouth. I can really relate to that.
But Peter is also brilliant. Peter is the mouthpiece.
What’s your favorite book of the Bible?
Romans. It points to our sinful nature. And it points to the Gospel overcoming that sinful nature.
We love God because God first loved us. Even though we have all sinned and fell short of the glory of God, He still reached out and calls us back in.
Favorite food?
Anything — as long as it is not pickled herring.
How about a favorite movie?
“The Avengers.” My son got me into the Marvel superhero movies. He was 16 years old, that stage when your son doesn’t want to talk to you. We found we could bond through those Marvel superhero movies. I kinda got turned on to the superhero thing.