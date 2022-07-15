Clergy Corner: What's making news around the area
After a decade of trying to figure out a way to get more space, the congregation at Urbana’s St. Nicholas Orthodox Church found it in an unlikely place — a former warehouse and offices at 1807 North Federal Drive.
Move-in happened in August 2020, a few months into the pandemic and the gathering-size restrictions that came with it, so it didn’t quite feel like home until just before April’s Palm Sunday, when the Rev. James Ellison presided over services for the first time in the new sanctuary.
“We have more than doubled the capacity of our worship space, added classrooms and will soon have a much larger warming kitchen and fellowship venue than in our previous location,” he says.
“Through the generosity of members and donors, doing much of the work with volunteer labor, and with the help of some generous and skilled contractors, we now have a wonderful new location from which to serve our community. There is much work left to do but we are getting there.”
ARCOLA
The congregation at Walnut Grove Christian is hard at work gathering items for an online auction planned for the end of summer. The goal: to raise $10,000 for adoption grants, says the Rev. Steven Stern, who himself plans to launch a launch an adoption-focused 501(c)(3) called God Will Make A Way.
ARTHUR
Coming up from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at Arthur United Methodist‘s Fellowship Hall: a community blood drive, co-sponsored by the local Lions Club and Arthur Ministerial Association.
CAMARGO
Three Douglas County congregations, one unique event: Camargo, Newman and Murdock United Methodist churches will come together for a joint worship service set for 10 a.m. Sunday at Camargo’s Taylor Haines Park.
CHAMPAIGN
— Leah Robberts-Mosser was one proud pastor after her Community United Church of Christ congregation raised $15,000-plus from Ash Wednesday through early June. All of the money went to the charity RIP Medical Debt, which used $15,000 to wipe out more than $3 million of medical debt for those who needed the help.
“Because the debt was older, it was available for RIP to purchase less expensively, allowing much more medical debt to be abolished than we had expected,” she says. “We had expected that it would relieve approximately $1.5 million.”
The best part: 37 Champaign County families were among the beneficiaries, each receiving a note from RIP letting them know that the funds “were generously provided by members and friends of Community United Church of Christ.”
— Hot diggity: In honor of National Hot Dog Day, First Christian will serve dogs to all comers following Sunday services.
— Downtown’s Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church has a new tenant: the C-U Trauma and Resilience Initiative, a key player in the city of Champaign’s gun violence reduction plan.
It was the perfect partnership for a church focused on community outreach, says the Rev. Beth Maynard; the organization signed a below-market lease for the north wing of the church building, which was refurbished after a 2018 fire.
— Happy 14th anniversary as pastor to Pilgrim Missionary Baptist‘s Rickey Parks, whose congregation will celebrate on July 24.
Other dates worth circling: July 20, when the Berean Covenant Church-led Corner Prayer series stops in Beardsley Park (6:30-7:30 p.m.) and July 23, when the Champaign Church of Christ hosts a garage sale for a good cause (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all proceeds going to the Ukraine relief effort).
DANVILLE
— Attention, District 118 parents and student sons: Mosaic City Church is teaming up with Danville’s Catch a Fade Barbershop to offer free haircuts for young men in grades K-12 on Aug. 9, less than a month before the Sept. 2 start of school. More immediately, the church will host its first community picnic, from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Danville’s Lincoln Park.
— St. James United Methodist has a new associate pastor (the Rev. James Fielder Jr., whose ministry is focused on young adults and families) and two outdoor services on the calendar (10 a.m. July 24 and Sept. 26, both at Lincoln Park).
— Featured in this week’s edition of the city’s clever “I am, you are, we are …” feature: Army veteran, Three Kings of Peace member and Danville Police Department Chaplain Frank McCullough. A Danville native and the pastor at Mount Olive Baptist since 1987, McCullough says: “I am indebted to Danville. These are my people. I am here to serve in whatever ways I can; in the schools, through crime prevention, mentoring, helping kids prepare for employment. … I believe in love and in telling the truth in love.”
FARMER CITY
The theme of Trinity Community Fellowship‘s Vacation Bible School, which kicked off this week: “Adventure Island.” Opening night drew a record 93 kids, plus another 50 volunteers, in the DeWitt County town of 1,828.
MONTICELLO
A $2,500 grant from Faith in Place for a climate action project has members of Monticello First Presbyterian preparing the church garden and buying plants and trees.
MUNCIE
After 52 years as an ordained minister, 13-plus of those at Vermilion County’s Muncie Baptist, the Rev. Dave Garver is two Sunday services away from joining wife Carol in retirement.
She’s a former art teacher in Danville schools. He’s a former pastor at Danville’s Ridgeview Baptist (1982-2007), a 26-year board member at the local Habitat for Humanity and a Sunrise Club Rotarian since 1999.
They have four grown daughters, 10 grandkids and “no permanent plans for the future other than doing some traveling while our health permits it,” he says. But for now, there’s next week’s final service, to be followed by a church potluck, to prepare for.
The theme of his final sermon: “If I only had one sermon to preach, it would be this.”
OAKWOOD
Oakwood’s Obie’s Arctic Chill is the place for the next gathering of ERIC (that’s Eastern Rural Illinois Churches). From 2-4 p.m. July 24, faith leaders from Fithian United Methodist, Muncie Baptist, Oakwood UMC, Oakwood Christian and Oakwood First Evangelical Methodist will discuss ways local churches support ministries in the community.
PAXTON
Paxton’s Church of the Nazarene is picking up the tab for three hours of free afternoon swimming — from 5:30 to 8:30 a week from Saturday — at the city’s community pool. All are welcome.
RANTOUL
— Just back from a two-week mission trip to west Africa: the Rev. Mark Wilkerson, pastor at Maranatha Baptist, who visited with pastors and missionaries in the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso during his stay.
— Two weeks after hosting a block party — complete with a monster truck (Hall Brothers’ Raminator), sprint race car (from Ludlow’s Steve Thomas Racing) and a Rantoul police cruiser and fire truck — it’s Monumental Vacation Bible School time at First Baptist. Five days of classes for elementary students start next Wednesday, capped off by a Sunday church dinner.
— Cross Camp Mission Trips‘ first annual work/service camp drew 24 youths, who’ve spent this week serving in various ways around Rantoul. The event is sponsored in part by First United Methodist Youth Pastor Pat Button and wife Eboni.
SAVOY
Booked to speak at Savoy First Baptist‘s Sept. 6 Golden Opportunities Lunch: eight-time Boston Marathon women’s wheelchair champ and 12-time Paralympic medalist Jean Driscoll, now the assistant dean for advancement in the UI Office of Corporate Relations.
ST. JOSEPH
Due in town this weekend to begin the next chapter of his ministerial career: Ryan Rosser, who’s moving here from Kansas City, Mo., with wife Sarah and their three kids to become the new lead pastor at St. Joseph Church of Christ.
TUSCOLA
Blasts from Immanuel Lutheran‘s past will be back in Tuscola for Sunday’s 125th anniversary of ministry in Douglas County.
The Rev. Jason Braaten says congregants will hear from 1980s pastor Doug Meyer, the service’s guest preacher; witness the blessing of the church bell from the old Immanuel at the church’s home of the past 57 years; and catch up with faith leaders of the past and future, including son of the congregation Gunnar Campbell, who’s in his final year of seminary studies at Concordia Theological Seminary of Fort Wayne, Ind.
URBANA
— People helping people: As part of Salt and Light Serve Days, members of CU Church will spend two hours on the morning of July 23 sorting clothes, emptying bins, helping with donation intake and volunteering in other ways at the nonprofit’s Urbana location.
— Mark your calendars for July 31, when the Urbana chapter of the Knights of Columbus will hold its pancake and sausage breakfast at St. Patrick Catholic Church‘s St. BrigidHall, with all proceeds going to the Fr. Charles Martell Scholarship.
— Debuting at The Vineyard Church one week from today: a two-day Kids Conference, where campers aged six to 11 will spend “a fun-filled weekend learning more about being forever friends with Jesus,” Pastor Mike Yoder says.