Clerk to council: 'It’s hard sitting here listening to you guys go over and over and over again on stuff that seems to be extremely simple'
At the end of a third lengthy and lively discussion in as many weeks on the same topic — the wording of a resolution about how to spend hundreds of thousands of use-’em-or-lose-’em federal dollars — it was finally time to take a roll-call vote.
Miss Wu? “Yes.”
Miss Hursey? “Yes.”
“Mister …”
But before getting to “Evans,” City Clerk Phyllis Clark paused, then went completely off-script, to the surprise of many in the Urbana council chambers this week.
“I’m tired, you guys. It’s hard sitting here listening to you guys go over and over and over again on stuff that seems to be extremely simple. So forgive me for messing up but here it goes.” And then it was back to roll call.
The night ultimately ended with council members pushing forward Resolution No. 2022-10-079R, but not before one last edit and spirited debate.
As instructed the previous week, staff revised the resolution to emphasize that “no (Community Development Block Grant) funds shall be expended on hard construction costs for any fire station, including demolition, excavation, site preparation or vertical construction during the (fiscal 2023) Annual Action Plan Year and prior to April 1, 2023.”
The funding should be used as intended, several council members had argued during prior meetings — to serve low- to moderate-income areas, households or clientele — and not on the city’s fire stations, one of the options written into previous versions as what officials described as a last resort in case the money could not all be spent in time.
After Chaundra Bishop inquired about why the revised resolution had an April 2023 end date — because that was the guidance the council had given city staff, meeting chair James Quisenberry replied — Chris Evans proposed pushing it back to April 1, 2024.
“I just want to make sure that CDBG funds do not go toward fire construction, so I want to extend the date,” Evans said. (He later added what he called “a very important” clarification: “The discussion that we’ve been having about whether to use money that was intended for poor neighborhoods to build a government building has nothing to do with the quality of our fire department or what we think of them.”)
Asked to weigh in on the changed date, community development’s Sheila Dodd explained that if the city were to wish to add fire-station construction as an option in the fiscal 2024 plan, council members would have to sign off on it, which seems like a highly unlikely scenario if everyone remains in their current seat.
A motion on amending the resolution passed by a 4-3 vote – with Evans, Jaya Kolisetty, Bishop and Grace Wilken for it and Maryalice Wu, Shirese Hursey and Quisenberry against it — setting the stage for a vote on the revised version.
And that’s when things started to get a little testy.
Hursey to Dodd: “If we don’t do something incredibly stupid — like actually vote against this and lose all the funding altogether — question: How will that affect what funds we get in the future?”
Dodd: “If we don’t spend the funds, HUD will sanction us ...”
After Wilken repeated a point made multiple times in recent meetings — why include fire stations at all if there are no plans to spend CDBG money on them? — it was Wu’s turn:
“There’s been a lot of discussion about firehouses. Chris’ amendment basically says that we cannot spend money on construction. So, I ask city council: Staff has done everything that we’ve asked them to do. Pass this proposal. This is crazy.”
Kolisetty, after thanking staff for all their work: “I don’t think it is crazy or unreasonable for council members to ask questions on behalf of their constituents, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and the approach that people are taking on this, and would also like to encourage the chair tonight — and future chairs — to think abut calling a point of order when we hear council members being disrespectful to each other as we are trying to engage in this process.”
After Bishop suggested to staff that the process would have gone smoother had they started it by citing examples of specific fire activities that would help low- to moderate-income communities, Evans and Wilken expressed to Dodd their desire to help speed up the process of doling out funding to worthy causes despite limited manpower.
When it came time to vote for a second time, the main motion passed unanimously, with Evans, Kolisetty, Bishop, Wilken and Quisenberry all joining Wu and Hursey in the “yes” camp.
Then came a few closing salvos.
Hursey: “I just want to say really quickly: I’m extremely disappointed in how long it took us to pass something so simple, that gives us money and helps our communities that are underserved. ... A lot of times, we’re at the razor’s edge because of us. We slow us down.”
Kolisetty: “I just want to remind folks that democracy is an iterative process. We listen to the feedback from our constituents. When this item first came forward, I voted for it and I thought it made perfect sense the way it was presented. And then I heard from community members who were confused and concerned, and provided guidance to the staff. ... We still passed the resolution that was requested of us. ... To me, while yes, I understand it was an inconvenience to take more time, this is an example of democracy at work, and that is something we should respect.”
The meeting ended on an appropriate note, with Quisenberry taking the opportunity to salute the fire department for its response to an Oct. 14 blaze in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive, in his ward.
“I believe the call came in at 3:33 and the fire was put out at 3:41,” he said correctly. “We do have a very excellent fire department, and while we may be talking about things that impact them, we should never let it go past where we don’t praise them for their work.”