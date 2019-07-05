MONTICELLO — Jim Cripe knew he would go into emergency services at an early age.
After all, it was all around him growing up in Cerro Gordo.
“My father, uncles, cousins, most of the men in the family were all firefighters, if not fire chiefs. So ever since I can remember, I lived at the fire station. I’ve always been interested in emergency services,” he said.
When not at a fire station, he would spend time watching shows about emergency responders on television.
“What kind of directed me from fire to first responder was the old television show ‘Emergency.’ Squad 51. That started a lot of people my age into paramedics,” said Cripe, who retired last week as Piatt County’s 911 director after nearly 21 years.
It ended a 40-plus-year career that has seen him serve as a paramedic in Decatur (1976-86), manager of the EMS Administrative Services at BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Bloomington (1986-98), then back to his home county beginning in 1998.
Health issues prompted an earlier-than-anticipated retirement, but Cripe looks forward to helping his wife babysit youngsters they have grown especially fond of, calling them unofficial “adopted great-grandkids,” as well as sprucing up a Monticello yard he hasn’t had time for due to being on call 24-7 most of his adult life.
He also plans to sneak in a little bit of travel.
“Those are some things I am looking forward to,” he said.
‘Totally awesome’
Cripe has bookended his time in Piatt County by obtaining grants to upgrade 9-1-1 operations.
That included $150,000 in 1999 to replace the 25-year-old emergency telephone system equipment.
His tenure ended with a $29,800 grant to replace radio equipment that is part of an upgrade to Next Generation 9-1-1, a state requirement for every emergency answering system by July 2020.
Cripe can hardly contain himself when talking of Next Generation’s capabilities, which will include the opportunity for dispatchers to communicate with callers through text, video, even FaceTime.
The system will also tie into the precise CAD system the county already uses for mapping purposes.
“It is going to be totally awesome,” Cripe said.
“We are going to have this high-quality product, and it’s all joined by high-speed fiber.”
His main regret upon retiring is he did not see full implementation before stepping down.
Cripe will also miss the people he works with, mostly the three sheriffs he has collaborated with over time, along with the six current dispatchers for the county.
He won’t miss knowing more than most about emergency situations.
As a 1976 Cerro Gordo High graduate and resident of Monticello since 1999, he knows a lot of the people who are named over those radio systems.
“Sometimes those were friends, neighbors,” Cripe said.
Crisis management
In 1998, the county dispatch center was in the former jail structure near downtown Monticello, with Cripe’s office a couple of blocks away.
Capabilities were minimal, but fairly high-tech for the time.
The county had 9-1-1 capability, but “just barely,” he said.
At that point, did Cripe see video chats coming to emergency telephone operations?
“Oh god, no. Cell phones weren’t even popular” in 1998.
The system was funded by a 75-cent-per-month surcharge on landlines.
When residents began ditching landlines, a funding crisis emerged.
A county that at one time boasted 10,000 landlines had just 2,400 by 2015.
The problem was addressed as the surcharge was extended to cell phones and increased to $1.50, but Cripe said the county stepped in to help the 9-1-1 department pay bills while the new money started to flow in.
One other major crisis occurred in 2014 when lightning destroyed sensitive equipment that had been installed just three weeks earlier.
The county, Cripe and Sheriff’s Department installed lightning protection equipment and proper grounding to prevent it from happening again.
Cripe is proud of the work that was accomplished under his watch, which includes cooperative efforts with neighboring DeWitt County.
“We back them up, they back us up. There’s a lot of equipment that has to be in place on both ends,” he said.
The county entities have also gone together on several purchases, saving dollars for residents in both areas.
“When you can save surcharge payers and taxpayers $10,000 here, $8,000 there,” he said, “it all adds up.”