A look at some of the other missing persons from around Champaign County, according to area law enforcement agencies:

Patricia Ann Tigner

35, Champaign

Last seen: Aug. 6, 1981

Penny Dawn Lease

24, Rantoul

Last seen: June 2, 1989, at a Champaign fitness center

Theresa Ann Wallace

34, Urbana

Reported missing: July 24, 1990, from her home

Heather Dawn Mullins Zimmerman

19, Gifford

Disappeared: May 26, 1997, after she was dropped off at her parents´ home

Jamie Harper

20, Paxton

Last seen: March 9, 2007, leaving a party in Rantoul

Montel Aker

20, Urbana

Missing since: Aug. 10, 2011, when he went to visit friends in Rantoul

Angela Kay Marshky

33, Urbana

Missing since: June 1, 2012

Unidentified remains in Champaign County per coroner´s office:

Female bones found May 1, 1995, near Thomasboro

