A look at some of the other missing persons from around Champaign County, according to area law enforcement agencies:
Patricia Ann Tigner
35, Champaign
Last seen: Aug. 6, 1981
Penny Dawn Lease
24, Rantoul
Last seen: June 2, 1989, at a Champaign fitness center
Theresa Ann Wallace
34, Urbana
Reported missing: July 24, 1990, from her home
Heather Dawn Mullins Zimmerman
19, Gifford
Disappeared: May 26, 1997, after she was dropped off at her parents´ home
Jamie Harper
20, Paxton
Last seen: March 9, 2007, leaving a party in Rantoul
Montel Aker
20, Urbana
Missing since: Aug. 10, 2011, when he went to visit friends in Rantoul
Angela Kay Marshky
33, Urbana
Missing since: June 1, 2012
Unidentified remains in Champaign County per coroner´s office:
Female bones found May 1, 1995, near Thomasboro