Centennial ALUMNI roster
No. 0 Tiger O’Neil
No. 1 Deon Ward
No. 3 Jordan Johnson
No. 5 Mikel Leshoure
No. 6 Trent Meacham
No. 7 Michael Finke
No. 10 Terrion Howard
No. 11 Taylen Alexander
No. 12 Axel Laby
No. 13 Kai Steinman
No. 21 Jordan Williams
No. 22 Steve Holdren
No. 23 James Kinney
No. 24 Rayvonte Rice
No. 55 Chris Black
Why the Centennial alumni team will win: Look no further than a pair of former Illini standouts in Michael Finke and Rayvonte Rice, the latter of whom was Illinois’ 2010 Gatorade Player of the Year and led the Chargers to the 2009 IHSA Class 3A state championship. A former NFL player in Mikel Leshoure certainly won’t help the Chargers’ cause. The Chargers don’t have the depth that the Maroons boast, but the top of the roster is more than good enough to overcome that.
Champaign Central alumni roster
No. 1 Jay Simpson
No. 2 Germaine Roebuck
No. 3 Chris Freeman
No. 5 Jordan Caroline
No. 10 Pryce Punkay
No. 11 Jonte Coleman
No. 12 Verdell Jones III
No. 22 Wesley Dee
No. 23 A’Kieon Gill
No. 24 Tim Finke
No. 25 Doug Wallen
No. 42 Jordan Walker
No. 44 Spencer Johnson
No. 50 Keith Biggers
No. 54 Luke Beasley
Why the Champaign Central alumni team will win: Tim Finke should be motivated to compete against his brother. Spencer Johnson won most valuable player honors when the Maroons routed the Chargers a year ago. Verdell Jones III and Jay Simpson both competed in the Big Ten, albeit before it spanned from coast-to-coast. There’s enough talent and experience on Central’s roster to give the Maroons a reasonable shot of defending home court and winning this game for a second consecutive year.