URBANA — Think of commotio cordis as a potentially fatal fluke of timing, like being directly in the path of a lightning strike.
It may have been what caused Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to collapse with cardiac arrest after a tackle mid-game Monday, but two local heart rhythm specialists say only testing will be able to confirm what happened.
Commotio cordis is a potentially fatal disruption to the heart rhythm cycle following a blow to the chest.
Hamlin was given CPR on the field. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained hospitalized in critical condition.
“It’s a very rare event, because it doesn’t happen to everyone who gets hurt,” said Dr. Anuj Garg, a Carle health cardiac electrophysiologist. “All the stars have to line up.”
That means there must be a sudden trauma to the chest, particularly in the area of the left bottom chamber of the heart, and it must occur in a critical time frame of 10-20 milliseconds, Garg said.
“It doesn’t happen to everybody,” he said. “It’s just bad luck.”
That critical timing in the heart cycle, when the heart is vulnerable, occurs between two heartbeats, said Dr. Abraham Kocheril, director of cardiac electrophysiology at OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute, Urbana.
Commotio cordis is much more likely to happen to younger athletes — such as middle school, high school and college students, he said.
He’s seen just one local case of it, when he was conferring with the parents of a young athlete who died of it and wanted their younger child examined, he said.
Garg said he has never seen a case of commotio cordis in his practice.
Younger athletes are more vulnerable, not only because they’re out playing sports that could put them in the line of impact, but because they have a more compliant chest wall, compared to stiffer chest walls of older adults, according to the two doctors.
Compliance means that pushing in causes the chest to bend and allow the mechanical force to get to the heart, Kocheril said.
Commotio cordis can happen during the course of several sports, such as getting hit by a baseball, he said.
And, he said, “this is something that happens enough that it’s a concern.”
The timing must be so precise, “if you were trying to do this intentionally to someone, it would be very difficult,” Kocheril said.
He also pointed out there can be several undetected pre-existing heart conditions that can cause sudden sudden death of an athlete, with the most common one being hyperprophic cardiomyopathy, a disease in which the heart muscle becomes thickened.
Since commotio cordis can strike someone with a normal, healthy heart, Kocheril and Garg said the best ways parents and coaches can prepare for it is to be aware of what it is and how it can occur, and by knowing and quickly administering CPR.
For anyone collapsing with cardiac arrest, CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator can help, Garg said.
The use of chest protectors, when appropriate in some sports, may help prevent commotio cordis from occurring, Kocheril said.