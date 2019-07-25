CHICAGO — With college costs daunting for many middle-class families, it’s time for universities to rethink the concept of a four-year degree, says College Board President David Coleman.
Coleman, whose company administers the Scholastic Aptitude Test and Advanced Placement tests for college-bound high school students, suggested Wednesday that the University of Illinois consider developing a “superb three-year degree” to save students time and money.
Coleman spoke as part of a board retreat in Chicago during a discussion on “environmental and financial sustainability” for the university.
A challenge for the university is to advance its own financial stability and strength while doing the same for families, he said.
“Higher education needs to understand the terror that middle-class families have” in seeing college bills totaling tens of thousands of dollars a year, Coleman said.
According to the College Board website, the average cost of just tuition and fees is $32,410 at private colleges, $9,410 for state residents at public colleges, and $23,890 for out-of-state residents attending public universities.
Coleman’s concept is not a pre-professional three-year degree but a new model “better than many four-year degrees.” He doesn’t want to narrow the breadth of courses that students take or diminish the residential university experience but “rethink it.”
“What it might instead mean is a broader, more flexible degree with some specialization,” he said later.
“Are you really a philosophy major if you take 15 courses versus 10 courses? These numbers are not magical,” said Coleman, whose degrees are in English and philosophy.
Coleman said a team at the College Board is working on the idea and hopes to have a proposal soon with options of what it might look like.
“There are no easy answers here,” Coleman said. “I don’t think online courses or other tricks are going to massively change this.
“Something needs to happen to change the finances of families, or colleges cannot thrive,” he said.
One possibility could be using Advanced Placement credit to help students finish college early, he said.
Today, he said, it’s “overwhelmingly” used to help students just earn degrees on time, in four years.
‘We’re listening’
Other officials noted that more and more students are taking five or six years to complete their degrees, especially in engineering.
Coleman also emphasized that the primary goal of college in most cases shouldn’t be training students for a specific job but for changing careers. In some cases, a certificate for a specific job is valuable, but the deeper value of a college education is to learn how to gain and apply knowledge, along with a command of data and technology, he said.
“What you bring with you from college, if college was successful, is a core set of flexible skills that allow you to adapt to the job,” he said.
Coleman, named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2013, led the effort to redesign the SAT test in 2016 to expand access to college for minority and low-income students with academic potential.
The revamped SAT measures words that students are likely to encounter in college rather than “obscure words” they wouldn’t know, he said. Math problems “no longer trick and surprise you” but represent work that students would face in college, he said.
The expensive test-preparation industry that sprang up around the SAT had “utterly corrupted the idea that SAT tested merit,” he added.
Coleman also said the SAT shouldn’t be “a veto for students with low scores.” The College Board is piloting what has been dubbed an “adversity index” that takes a student’s socioeconomic environment into account, such as neighborhood poverty levels.
It has faced some criticism, however, and Coleman said the College Board will be announcing a new approach in the next couple of months.
“We’re listening to the public’s demand for transparency and simplicity, even as we support the underlying principles” pushed by some college admissions officers, he said.
Ikenberry on integrity
Also speaking at Wednesday’s retreat was former UI President Stanley Ikenberry, who addressed “integrity and excellence,” and Shirley Malcolm, head of the education and human resources program for the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She spoke on “healthy relationships across our campuses.”
Their remarks preceded small-group discussions on those topics that will frame a set of “guiding principles” for the university in months to come, said UI President Tim Killeen. The university developed three similar statements on free speech, civic engagement and globalization and immigration after a retreat in 2017.
Ikenberry, UI president from 1979 to 1995, stepped in again on an interim basis following the resignation of former UI President B. Joseph White during the Category I admissions scandal in 2009.
“You cannot have excellence without integrity,” Ikenberry said.
“We work toward excellence, and we live with integrity by human behavior, by the decisions that we make, by actions that we take. These are not abstract concepts; they are actionable, tangible things that we do or that we decide, or don’t decide,” he said.
More than just following the rules, he said, integrity involves civility, “humanity and humility, empathy, compassion.”
The biggest barrier to excellence, he said, is complacency.
Malcolm’s message
Malcolm talked about her upbringing in segregated Birmingham, Ala., where she spent her “entire time in school basically being taught by people who were black, with other kids who were black.” She was good at science but didn’t feel she could attend the state’s flagship university, which was forcibly integrated.
When she went to the University of Washington in 1963, the experience was “transformative,” as she met people from other races and cultures, and “my whole world expanded.”
Today, many college students are still coming from segregated schools without sufficient resources, she said. The challenge for universities is to build an environment that supports them — particularly in STEM fields, where they can encounter explicit or implicit bias.
Malcolm, a zoologist, recounted getting the message that “if you look like me, you probably don’t know that much.”
Universities have to help students learn from each other, “not just how to solve that calculus problem, but what is life like in this skin, and begin to help them grow as people who can contribute to a diverse workforce. By the time they get there, it’s going to be even more diverse.”