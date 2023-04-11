PESOTUM — First responders are dealing with a collision on Interstate 57 near the rest area at Pesotum that has injured at least three people.
The crash was reported about 5:23 p.m. and has blocked the northbound lanes. I-57 between Pesotum and the Monticello Road is shut down in both directions while first responders try to render aid.
Preliminary information is that two semitrailer trucks were involved and that one caught fire. The AirLife helicopter was summoned to take at least one person to the hospital. It landed about 5:55 p.m.
Firefighters continued to try to get the fire out some 50 minutes after the crash.
Authorities estimate the interstate will be shut down in both directions until at least 8 p.m. and possibly until 10 p.m.
This is a developing story.