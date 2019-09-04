CHAMPAIGN — All Comcast services throughout Champaign-Urbana are currently down, and the issue is not scheduled to be resolved until 9:30 p.m., the company said.
Subscribers who are able to check their accounts are greeted by an outage notice that says "An XFINITY Services outage has been reported in your area. We're working hard to get your service up and running. The issue will be resolved on 09/04/2019 09:37 PM (Central). Thank you for your patience."
An accompanying map says the outage is affecting more than 2,500 subscribers in all ZIP codes in Champaign-Urbana, and is unplanned.
The outage is affecting all internet, cable television and phone services for both residential and business subscribers.
This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they become available.