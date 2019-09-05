CHAMPAIGN — More than a day after Comcast’s phone, internet and TV service went down for much of the area, some customers were still without coverage, according to the company’s outage map.

And a company spokesman said the company still doesn’t know for sure what knocked out service.

“We are still investigating to determine the exact cause,” Jack Segal said.

Segal also didn’t answer if customers would be offered a refund or credits for the hours-long outage.

We “apologize for the inconvenience,” he said.

The outage appeared to hit much of the area, with people on social media reporting a lack of service in Champaign, Urbana, St. Joseph and Danville. Most customers’ service was restored Thursday morning.

At the Refinery gym on West John Street in Champaign, the outage was obvious when it hit around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“That was kind of rough for us,” gym manager Tye Gilliland said. “The gym’s busiest time is about 5:30, and that’s right when it shut off. Then it didn’t come back on till about 7 a.m.,” two hours after the gym opens.

“We even had to deal with it this morning,” he said.

All the TVs stopped working, he said, and the music stopped playing.

“It’s a different vibe,” Gilliland said. “A lot of people have headphones and are just doing their thing, but it’s weird without music, especially when you’re used to it all day.”

He also said the software they use to scan members in didn’t work, so “we were having to manually record check-ins and then keep records of that, so we could go back and enter them later.”

They also couldn’t make sales, unless people had the exact amount of cash, and “There were a few new members, and we couldn’t do memberships.”

“We had them sign liability waivers and asked that they come back tomorrow,” Gilliland said.

But after service was restored, he said, “everything’s 100 percent normal.”

At the Cracked restaurant on Green Street in Campustown, owner Daniel Krause said they were able to continue sales Wednesday evening, but weren’t able to upload them until service was restored late Thursday morning.

“Our’s came on somewhere around 11 a.m., maybe 11:30,” he said from Chicago, where they’re planning to open a new location in October.

When the service returned, “we basically had to reconnect every device we had, which took until about 1:30 p.m. to get back up and going,” he said. “We basically lost our entire day today.”